Chinese national killed in attack on construction site in Nigeria's Kebbi State: report

Map of Kebbi State in Nigeria Photo: screenshot from a Channels Television report

A Chinese national was killed along with two local security personnel in an attack on a construction site in Nigeria's Kebbi State on Thursday, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday, citing local police.According to Xinhua, the Kebbi State Police Command said in a statement on Friday that armed men entered the area from neighboring Sokoto State and attacked a construction site, killing a foreign national and two local security personnel.Police confirmed to Xinhua on Friday that the foreign national killed in the attack was a Chinese citizen, according to the report.Two other people were injured in the attack and taken to hospital for treatment, according to the police statement. Police also said they repelled another attack elsewhere in Kebbi State on Thursday, and security forces have been deployed to the affected areas to strengthen security, Xinhua reported.Global Times