Chinese FM slams US State Department's claim regarding China's activities in waters east of China's Taiwan island

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China has repeatedly made its position clear. China has an exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in waters east of China's Taiwan island, and its activities in the area fall entirely within China's sovereign rights and jurisdiction and are justified, lawful and beyond reproach, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference on Monday.Mao's remarks were made when asked to comment on that the US State Department claimed last week that China's maritime actions off the east coast of the Taiwan region were "deeply destabilising.""It has never been China that stirs up trouble or undermines stability in these waters," Mao said.The Taiwan question is China's internal affair and allows no external interference, Mao said, urging the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, handle the Taiwan question prudently, and take concrete actions to safeguard the overall China-US relationship as well as regional peace and stability.Global Times