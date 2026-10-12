Lai’s talk of so-called ‘democracy’ cannot conceal true nature of ‘Taiwan independence’ secessionism: FM spokesperson

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te's talk of so-called "democracy" cannot conceal the true nature of "Taiwan independence" secessionism. Taiwan's return to China is an important part of the outcomes of the victory in World War II and the postwar international order, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday, commenting on Lai's so-called "Double Ten" speech.The true status quo in the Taiwan Straits is that both sides belong to one and the same China. Whatever Lai says or does cannot change the historical and legal fact that Taiwan belongs to China, change the fact that "Taiwan independence" is a dead end and doomed to fail, or stop the historical trend that China will and must achieve reunification, the spokesperson said.There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. Upholding the one-China principle, opposing "Taiwan independence" separatism and supporting China's reunification reflect the shared will and expectations of the international community, Mao said.Global Times