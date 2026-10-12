What the Asia-Pacific needs is a shared sense of ownership of the future

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

The Asia-Pacific has long been a region of dynamic development, but it is also one where different interests and strategic considerations intersect. As China prepares to host the 2026 APEC meeting later this year, it has vowed to work toward the goal of translating the vision and blueprint for building an Asia-Pacific community into actions and reality. What does an Asia-Pacific community mean? How should China's role in regional and global development be understood? These questions have long been subjects of discussion among politicians and scholars.This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by China. At Sunday's 2026 Tongzhou Global Development Forum in Beijing, themed "China's Development and the Asia-Pacific Community," political figures and scholars from China and abroad shared their perspectives on the region's future, China's role in regional development and the significance of the GDI five years since its launch. Drawing on their remarks at the forum and interviews conducted on the sidelines, the Global Times has compiled a selection of their views.Nowadays, the global center of gravity has moved to Asia, or the broader Asia-Pacific region. If we look at the combined military strength, trade, capital markets, investment, technological capabilities and carbon emissions of the countries in our region, we will understand how to manage the future of this region. This will decide the future of the world. Therefore, we have both a regional responsibility and a global responsibility. We need to jointly respond to the security, political, economic, technological and environmental challenges.An Asia-Pacific community cannot rely solely on one country to build it. Without China's participation, it cannot be built; similarly, without the participation of the US, it cannot be built either. Geographically and historically, the US is also a large country in the Asia-Pacific region. There is a saying of Confucius that I have always liked: "People can live in harmony without being exactly the same." Our political systems are different, our histories are different, our cultures are different, and our national interests are different.These differences will not disappear, nor will strategic competition disappear, in particular, the strategic competition between China and the US. But competition does not have to turn into confrontation, and confrontation must not turn into war. The key phrase here is "managed strategic competition."In China, there is a saying: tong zhou gong ji (people in the same boat, helping each other across the river). But it is not enough to just be in the same boat; we also have to row in the same direction. Our differences are real. Our interests are not identical. Our strategic competition will not disappear. But none of this makes conflict inevitable, and none of this makes cooperation impossible.What our region needs, therefore, is a shared sense of ownership of the future - not an American Asia, not a Chinese Asia, but an Asia-Pacific in which every country, large and small, has a legitimate place.The idea of an Asia-Pacific community represents an unfinished vision. But it is one worth building. The hour may be late, but it is still not too late.The Asia-Pacific stands at a defining point as it is home to more than half of humanity, and is experiencing profound transformation, mainly for the better. Economies are rising, technologies are reshaping daily life, and new forms of cooperation are emerging at a time when global institutions we have relied on for over 50 years are struggling to be relevant in adapting to today's challenges.Among these forces, China's development and its vision of a community with a shared future for humanity have become a central trajectory for our region and have global impact in terms of the progress made, the reliability offered, and the inspiration demonstrated around how change can occur and deliver defining lifestyle and well-being improvement for people.The Asia-Pacific is more connected, more modern, and more resilient than ever before. The challenge we face is how we can make this align with the unique aspirations of the people in this region as they seek peace, prosperity, and shared progress.China continues to be a stable partner for many, as connectivity has secured shared prosperity. China's modernization as a regional opportunity has also continued to benefit the region.China has rapidly evolved and lifted 100 million people out of poverty. It was a huge contribution to poverty reduction globally. Now, people are increasingly aware that, to move forward further with the development goals, we need specific global investment initiatives. I think the areas that have been identified by China within the GDI allow countries not just to have goals, but to put initiatives in place that will deliver results.If the GDI can gain momentum, with not only China involved but also other economies committed to being part of that development model, we will see significant progress again on the Sustainable Development Goals.China's diplomacy today is steeped in history. It is part of Chinese culture to be inclusive. The way China describes this, I think, is very important: a shared society, or shared success, or shared well-being that we can all achieve.We don't always have to agree. Sometimes we will disagree on political philosophy or economic philosophy, but that doesn't stop us from listening and working together and making progress.And I think these types of inclusive initiatives are very much connected to China's history and its long understanding of human nature and human development. China has much to share.In economic terms, the region is already very well integrated. There are very extensive trade relations among countries in this region, and that benefits all countries. To the extent that this can be built upon and further strengthened, it can only advantage the countries in the region.Moreover, it has a further benefit. As trade relations intensify and as the region becomes more integrated, it builds mutual understanding. It increases levels of trust, and that also helps lower the potential for tensions among countries. Countries become accustomed to working together and resolving their differences amicably.The GDI is very positive, and I don't think that it necessarily competes with initiatives from other multilateral organizations. They're compatible, and in that regard, China is playing a positive role.The GDI has been successful because a large number of countries are supporting the initiative, which, in some ways, is the greatest measure of success.In general, it's fair to say that the partnerships China has established with other countries have contributed to development and have been mutually beneficial.