2026 Great Wall International Forum on Counter-terrorism opens with focus on counterterrorism co-op in AI era

The 2026 Great Wall International Forum on Counter-terrorism opened in Beijing on October 13, 2026, with more than 320 delegates from 62 countries and international organizations attending to discuss practical counterterrorism cooperation in the artificial intelligence (AI) era. Photo: Screenshot from a CCTV report.

The 2026 Great Wall International Forum on Counter-terrorism opened in Beijing on Tuesday, with more than 320 delegates from 62 countries and international organizations attending to discuss advancing practical counterterrorism cooperation in the artificial intelligence (AI) era, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday.The three-day forum, which runs from Tuesday to Thursday under the theme "Advancing Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Jointly Safeguarding Our Beautiful Home," will feature discussions and exchanges on four topics including trends in terrorist activities and counterterrorism capacity building in the context of unmanned intelligent systems; counterterrorism and attack prevention at key targets; preventing terrorist infiltration across borders; and preventing and combating maritime terrorism, CCTV reported.According to Peng Jijun, secretary-general of the forum's organizing committee, the forum features high-level, professional and thematic sessions, with discussions at three levels: strategic, operational and tactical. The discussions focus on changes in the global landscape and the evolving nature of adversaries and advances in technology, as well as the impact of AI on counterterrorism efforts. They also aim to enhance counterterrorism capabilities and promote international cooperation in combating terrorism, Peng said.During the forum, participating delegates will also observe training demonstrations, view unmanned equipment, and attend the military music concert, among other activities, CCTV reported.Li Wei, a research fellow and security expert at China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, said the use of AI by terrorist organizations to spread extremist ideologies has become an increasingly serious problem."Extremism is a key factor underlying terrorist activity. AI-generated videos, texts and other forms of media that spread extremist ideologies while blurring the line between fact and fiction could have a significant impact on the self-radicalization of potential extremists and terrorists, potentially leading them to become perpetrators of terrorist attacks," Li told the Global Times on Tuesday.Besides, as AI becomes increasingly widespread in people's work and daily lives, whether it could be used as a tool for terrorist attacks, particularly cyberterrorism, is another issue that the international community needs to pay closer attention to, Li said.