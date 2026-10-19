China’s Q3 economic data conveys confidence to a turbulent world: Global Times editorial

Technicians debug robots installed on the new production line at a welding workshop in Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province, on February 25, 2026. Photo: VCG

On Monday, China's National Bureau of Statistics released the closely watched third-quarter economic data: In the first three quarters of this year, China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.6 per cent year-on-year, with growth of 4.5 per cent in the third quarter, continuing to demonstrate the resilience and vitality of the economy.Foreign media widely described the outcome as "beating estimates" or "beating expectations." Agence France-Presse (AFP) noted that the Chinese economy "is under pressure" from soaring energy costs caused by geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East. Amid such a complex and volatile external environment, China's economy has withstood headwinds and maintained steady performance, conveying confidence and certainty to a turbulent world.Amid diverging growth trends among the world's major economies and rising uncertainty, the Chinese economy - as the world's second-largest - has maintained stable performance, serving as a "ballast" for the global economy.At present, the international supply and demand system is undergoing a profound reshaping; global energy supplies remain tight, and prices for various industrial raw materials have risen sharply. In this context, in the first three quarters, the value-added output of industrial enterprises above designated size nationwide grew by 5.3 per cent year-on-year, with value-added output in high-tech manufacturing rising by 14.3 per cent, 9 percentage points faster than the growth rate for all industrial enterprises above designated size.China's industrial production remains generally stable and resilient, helping to cushion the transmission of external shocks and reduce the risk of global economic volatility.The stable growth of the Chinese economy provides strong safeguards for the resilience and smooth operation of global supply chains. As the world's manufacturing hub and a key supplier of intermediate goods, China's industrial and supply chains are deeply integrated into the global economy. The smooth operation on the production side and sustained growth in industry have ensured a stable supply of key products, components and raw materials to global markets.On the policy front, the continued promotion of high-level opening-up, the optimization of the business environment and the facilitation of trade have further consolidated China's role as a global supply chain hub. At a time when global supply chains face mounting restructuring pressures, the stable operation of the Chinese economy has effectively reduced the risks of supply chain disruptions and bottlenecks, providing a reliable guarantee for the stable production and trade activities of enterprises worldwide.Some foreign media outlets believe that the boom in artificial intelligence exports has driven the growth of China's economy. China's ever-expanding new quality productive forces have not only driven the national economy towards a development trajectory characterized by renewed momentum and an optimized structure, but are also injecting new momentum into the global economy.In the first three quarters, output of products such as 3D printing equipment, lithium-ion batteries and industrial robots maintained rapid growth, whilst new drivers such as green and low-carbon development, the digital economy and smart manufacturing continued to gain strength.These advances have not only driven the optimization and upgrading of China's domestic industrial structure but have also provided technological, product and market opportunities for the global industrial and value chains to transition towards high-end, intelligent and green development, assisting the global community in tackling climate change and promoting sustainable development.Data on China's imports and exports for the first three quarters, released by the General Administration of Customs on October 14, showed that China's imports grew by 22.3 percent, outpacing export growth. This indicates that the Chinese market continues to demonstrate a strong capacity to absorb goods from around the world. The upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) will attract more than 4,100 overseas companies, bringing more new products, technologies and services from across the globe to the Chinese market.China's efforts to expand opening-up are reflected not only in its products and investments going global, but also in its proactive efforts to share market opportunities with the rest of the world. Some foreign media outlets frequently focus on "trade deficits" when interpreting China's foreign trade data. Yet the figures for the first three quarters show that, as a vast, open market with a stable economy, China continues to generate orders for businesses worldwide, serving as a driving force for global trade.At present, the potential of China's domestic market still needs to be further unlocked, and the foundation for sustained economic improvement needs to be consolidated. Nevertheless, positive factors also deserve attention.In the first three quarters, the real growth of China's per capita disposable income of households was 4.4 percent, while the real growth of the per capita disposable income of rural households was 5.6 percent. Total retail sales of consumer goods and services rose by 2.6 per cent year-on-year. Search entries for the "China Haul" phenomenon keep hitting new highs.From January to August, the number of visa-free inbound foreign visitors rose 26.8% year-on-year, and tax-refund spending upon departure has surged across many regions. These trends illustrate how China's high-quality products, consumer experiences, convenient services and stable domestic demand are providing solid support for global demand and supply.China's economic report card for the first three quarters not only reflects the country's progress in high-quality development, but also provides valuable confidence and certainty for the global economy. What the world can see from these figures is that, by strengthening its supply-side foundations through innovation, enhancing growth resilience through domestic demand, and expanding opportunities for cooperation through opening-up, China's economy is transforming its current growth resilience into a long-term initiative in development, while creating more opportunities for the rest of the world.