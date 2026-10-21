Ready for departure

The first scheduled train for the international JSQ rail service line from central and eastern China to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, prepares to depart on October 21, 2026. Photo: VCG
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Tung Chee-hwa, former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and former ...
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