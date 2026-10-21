CHINA / SOCIETY
Ready for departure
By VCG Published: Oct 21, 2026 11:20 PM
The first scheduled train for the international JSQ rail service line from central and eastern China to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, prepares to depart on October 21, 2026. Photo: VCG

The first scheduled train for the international JSQ rail service line from central and eastern China to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, prepares to depart on October 21, 2026. Photo: VCG




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