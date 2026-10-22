China activates Level IV emergency response for flood and typhoon control in Shanghai, Zhejiang and Fujian as Champi approaches

Fishermen secure mooring lines on their boats at a wharf in Wenling, East China’s Zhejiang Province, on October 21, 2026. Photo: IC

China on Thursday activated a Level IV emergency response for flood and typhoon control in Shanghai, Zhejiang and Fujian as Super Typhoon Champi, the 30th typhoon of this year, approaches the East China Sea and is expected to bring heavy to torrential rain to the three regions from Friday through Monday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.Champi was over waters about 750 kilometers southeast of Taipei at 5 am on Thursday, packing winds of up to 55 meters per second. It is forecast to move northwest at a speed of 15 to 20 kilometers per hour toward the northeastern coast of the island of Taiwan, according to CCTV.China’s National Meteorological Center forecasts that Champi will enter the southern East China Sea on Friday night before turning northward. On Saturday night, it is forecast to turn northeastward over waters off eastern Zhejiang Province. However, the possibility that the typhoon could skirt the northeastern coast of the island of Taiwan cannot be ruled out, CCTV reported.Under its influence, heavy to torrential rain is expected in Shanghai, East China’s Zhejiang and Fujian provinces, and other areas from Friday to Monday, with exceptionally heavy rainfall in some localities.China’s National Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management have decided to activate a Level IV emergency response for flood control and typhoon prevention in Shanghai, Zhejiang and Fujian at 8 am on Thursday. They also dispatched a working group to Zhejiang to assist with and provide guidance on flood and typhoon preparedness efforts, per CCTV.Meanwhile, the Zhejiang provincial flood control headquarters adjusted its maritime typhoon emergency response to a Level IV typhoon emergency response at 8 am on Thursday. It urged all localities and departments to closely monitor the typhoon’s development, use forecasts and early warnings to guide their actions, strengthen coordination between early warnings and emergency responses, and strictly implement all preventive and response measures in accordance with established plans, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.At present, maritime authorities across Zhejiang are monitoring Champi’s track, intensity and potential wind and rainfall impacts around the clock, stepping up consultations with meteorological agencies and inspecting ports, bridge areas, construction sites and anchorages for typhoon-related safety risks, according to Xinhua.To guide fishing vessels back to port to take shelter from the typhoon, the Zhejiang Marine Economic Development Department has issued a notice specifying where and by when fishing boats must return to port, recreational fishing vessels must suspend operations, and offshore aquaculture personnel must evacuate. Fishing emergency response centers at all levels are strengthening duty arrangements and monitoring efforts to keep track of fishing vessels returning to port and conditions within harbors, Xinhua reported.Global Times