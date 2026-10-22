Exclusive: Philippines denies needing China's approval for resupply; GT video exposes Manila's lies

With China's permission, the Philippines delivered daily necessities to its illegally "grounded" vessel at Ren'ai Jiao on October 21. Photo: Screenshot from video

With China's permission, the Philippines delivered daily necessities to its illegally "grounded" vessel at Ren'ai Jiao on Wednesday. The China Coast Guard (CCG) questioned and confirmed details with the Philippine vessel, and monitored and supervised the operation throughout.However, Philippine military and police authorities once again denied this "temporary arrangement" made by China on humanitarian grounds. On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Armed Forces of the Philippines again denied in an interview with Philippine media that "China approved the Philippines' latest resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre," and falsely claimed that "Manila does not need Beijing's permission to carry out military operations."Yet facts speak louder than words. An exclusive video obtained by the Global Times shows that during the resupply operation on Wednesday, the Philippine vessel Iplp No.1 cooperated with the CCG during its inspection. In response to the questions raised by the Chinese side, the Philippine side provided information item by item as required, down to the weight of each individual supply item.Despite these clear facts, when speaking to the media on Thursday, the Philippine military spokesperson made baseless claims in front of the cameras, saying, "Who would believe them? They make up a new story every time." He also claimed, "We need not seek the clearance nor the approval of any foreign power to perform our mandate."On the issue of resupply, the video now shows who is actually lying.Global Times