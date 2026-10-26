CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China opposes smearing, stigmatization of Confucius Institutes: FM on US Secretary of War's 'threat to US national security' allegation
By Global Times Published: Oct 26, 2026 04:06 PM
Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


China opposes the smearing and stigmatization of Confucius Institutes, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference on Monday, responding to a question about US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's reported designation of the institutes as a "threat to US national security."

Educational exchanges and cooperation between China and the US help enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples and are reciprocal and mutually beneficial, Guo said, stressing that such exchanges should not be disrupted or undermined.

Global Times 


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