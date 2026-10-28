Chinese envoy calls for immediate end to US embargo, pressure on Cuba at UN General Assembly

Fu Cong file photo: VCG

China has once again strongly demanded that the US immediately lift its blockade of Cuba and stop exerting pressure on the country, and will continue to firmly support Cuba's just cause of safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and right to development, Fu Cong, China's Permanent Representative to the UN, said in an address to the General Assembly on Tuesday.Fu delivered the remarks during the consideration of the agenda item entitled "necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the US against Cuba," according to a transcript of his speech released by the Permanent Mission of China to the UN.China will once again cast a solemn vote in favor of the draft resolution submitted by Cuba under the agenda item, Fu said, noting that the unlawful economic blockade and unilateral sanctions imposed by the US on Cuba have stretched on for 64 years and continue to be tightened to this day.The General Assembly has discussed the resolution on ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the US against Cuba for 34 years, yet its provisions remain unimplemented, the Chinese envoy noted, stressing that these two chapters of history and ongoing processes bear witness to the profound suffering endured by the Cuban state and people as well as their unyielding resistance.They also document the hegemonic and bullying conduct of the US, which runs counter to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and tramples on the international order and basic norms governing international relations, Fu said.China has consistently stood on the right side of history, on the side of the shared values of humanity, and on the side of upholding fairness and justice. China reiterates its strong demand that the US immediately halt its blockade and pressure on Cuba, and that the resolution on ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the US against Cuba be implemented without delay, Fu said.Fu further stressed that the future and destiny of Cuba must be decided independently by the Cuban people alone. No country has the right to impose sanctions or foist its own will and development path on others, let alone resort to military threats or abusive judicial measures to coerce Cuba, he said.He added that the international community must forge collective momentum to urge the relevant country to return to the right path, abide by the consensus and calls enshrined in General Assembly resolutions, terminate all sanctions and secondary sanctions against Cuba, remove Cuba from the so-called "list of state sponsors of terrorism," and jointly safeguard the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law.The international community should take a clear stance, defend the right to development, advance development cooperation, and secure people's rights and dignity as their aspirations for a better life are steadily fulfilled, according to Fu.China will continue to firmly support Cuba's just cause of safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and right to development, and remain steadfast in supporting all just endeavors for independence and development, Fu said.Global Times