Guiding principles from CPC plenum in focus

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) holds a press conference on the guiding principles from the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee on Oct. 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A resolution adopted at a plenary session of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee makes clear the CPC's resolve to stay firmly on a distinctive Chinese path to combating corruption, an official said at a press conference held by the CPC Central Committee on the guiding principles from the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee on Friday.At the press conference, Tang Fangyu, head of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee, hailed the resolution as the most important outcome of the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.An editorial carried by People's Daily on Friday also described the resolution as a programmatic text for steadily pushing forward the great new project of strengthening the Party in the new era.The plenum, which concluded on Thursday in Beijing, adopted the Resolution of the Central Committee of the CPC on Certain Major Issues concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance.The resolution underscored that the CPC has outlined four areas of focus for steadfastly following a distinctive Chinese path to combating corruption in the resolution, said Zhang Fuhai, deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC and deputy head of the National Commission of Supervision.The four areas are maintaining a tough stance against corruption, strengthening checks on and oversight over the exercise of power, fortifying the cultural-ethical foundations for championing integrity and disdaining corruption, and enhancing coordinated efforts to prevent corruption by rooting out audacity, opportunity, and desire, according to Zhang.Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, discipline inspection and supervisory organs across the country have filed 8.105 million cases and punished 7.922 million people, including 963 officials registered at and supervised by the CPC Central Committee, Zhang noted.Also speaking at the press conference, Hu Heping, deputy head of the Publicity Department of theCPC Central Committee, said that strengthening the Party spirit represents a fundamental task of efforts to ensure full and rigorous Party self-governance.The People's Daily's editorial said that the plenary session's focus on sustaining full and rigorous Party self-governance fully manifests the CPC's sharp awareness and unwavering resolve to strengthen self-improvement.At the press conference, Huang Jianfa, deputy head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, said that the CPC has stressed the need to promote Party building in emerging sectors in a resolution adopted at the plenary session.Huang said the CPC will step up efforts to expand and deepen the coverage of Party organizations and Party work in new types of economic and social organizations, as well as among groups in new forms of employment, so as to strengthen the Party's appeal, cohesiveness and influence in emerging fields.New types of economic organizations encompass non-public-sector enterprises and businesses operating in emerging areas. New types of social organizations cover a broad range of entities, including industry associations, chambers of commerce, social service agencies and community-based organizations.New forms of employment have emerged alongside the growth of the internet and digital economy. They include workers such as food delivery couriers, ride-hailing drivers and online marketers, many of whom rely on digital platforms for their work.China currently has about 84 million people engaged in new forms of employment, who play an important role in meeting people's daily needs, supporting livelihoods and keeping economic activity running smoothly.The People's Daily's editorial also noted that the convening of the plenary session will surely galvanize and inspire the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups across the nation to strive for new glories on the new Long March.Global Times