Chinese special envoys, reps to make simultaneous shuttle visits to Gulf, Red Sea, Horn of Africa countries this month: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

When asked for further details about that China's plan to send special envoys to countries in the Middle East, Gulf region, the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue will visit Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia in early to mid-November.Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Xianfa, will visit Ethiopia, Djibouti and Egypt during the same period, while Special Envoy for Horn of Africa Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Hu Changchun will visit Eritrea in early November.Chinese special envoys and representatives make simultaneous shuttle visits to countries in the region to promote peace talks, ease tensions and de-escalate the situation, and play a constructive role in safeguarding regional peace and stability, Mao added.Global Times