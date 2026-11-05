Chinese consulate warns Chinese nationals of arbitrary questioning, detention risks at Honolulu airport

Passengers are seen at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on January 2, 2026. Photo: VCG

A number of Chinese nationals arriving in the US through Daniel K. Inouye International Airport have been subjected to arbitrary questioning and harassment by US border enforcement officers, had their visas revoked and been deported, the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles said in a travel advisory on Thursday.During the process, their electronic devices were searched, and they were detained for extended periods, denied contact with the outside world, and transferred to the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu while awaiting deportation flights.The Consulate General attaches great importance to protecting the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals, and has lodged solemn representations with the US side on multiple occasions over these incidents, according to the advisory.In view of the risks of arbitrary questioning, harassment and detention faced by Chinese nationals seeking lawful entry through the airport, the Consulate General advises Chinese nationals planning to travel to the US to exercise caution when choosing this airport as their port of entry.Chinese nationals are also advised to familiarize themselves in advance with US entry requirements and make thorough preparations. If questioned by US border enforcement officers, they should remain calm and respond rationally. If they do not understand the questions asked by the officers, they may request the assistance of an interpreter to avoid being misled, the Consulate General said.Global Times