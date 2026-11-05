UAE diplomat traces heartfelt discovery journey across China: Shared traditions, vibrant metropolises, classical poetry, cuisine, people-to-people bonds, growing strategic ties inspire lasting friendship

Welcome to "Diplomats Recommend" - a series in which foreign diplomats in China set aside formal discussions on hardcore topics and share lighter stories on diplomatic relations and exchanges through their recommendations, including on books and films, travel destinations, and culinary choices.In this installment, Khaled Alshehhi, deputy chief of mission at the UAE Embassy in China, shared his bond with China and how he gains cultural resonance through exchanges.

Khaled Alshehhi, deputy chief of mission at the UAE Embassy in China Photo: Courtesy of the UAE Embassy in China

In a recent interview with the Global Times, Counselor Khaled Alshehhi reflected on his personal experience that has shaped his study experience in Beijing and diplomatic work starting from 2023."Living here as a student allowed me to discover China beyond the classroom: its culture, its people, and the everyday moments that make an unfamiliar place feel like home," said Counselor Alshehhi.Alshehhi developed affection for China in his university years, finding profound value alignment between the two countries in family bonds, generational respect and community spirit that lays a personal foundation for China-UAE friendship.He recommended the animated film Chang An for those who would like to know more about Chinese culture.From his point of view, the movie offers a beautiful introduction to classical Chinese culture. Its poetry and storytelling transcend national boundaries. Despite differences in language and geography, human aspirations for ideals, friendship and devotion to one's homeland are universal.The UAE also has a rich poetic heritage, so this connection feels especially meaningful to him. "Our languages may differ, but we recognize the emotions that poetry expresses. Films such as Chang An make cultural exchange feel immediate and personal. They invite us to look beyond our differences and discover what we share," said the counselor, adding that such understanding is an important part of the friendship between the UAE and China.Counselor Alshehhi has also been to many cities in China. "Shenzhen [of South China's Guangdong Province] stunned me," said the diplomat.Walking beneath its futuristic skyline, Alshehhi learned this bustling metropolis was once a modest fishing village with only a small population. From his view, in four decades, Shenzhen has become a global tech hub, a testament to China's vision, determination, and speed. That energy is palpable on every street corner.Xi'an, in contrast, whispered ancient tales through its silent terracotta warriors, which stand guard over a civilization thousands of years old, Counselor Alshehhi said.Chengdu offered an entirely different rhythm, with its slow‑paced tea culture and the breathtaking peaks of Siguniang Mountain bringing pure serenity, a reminder that life is best savored slowly, said Counselor Alshehhi."Shanghai fascinated me, where the historic Bund faces the futuristic Pudong skyline. Each city reshaped my perception of the diversity of China, a country where tradition and innovation coexist seamlessly, enriching each other," said the diplomat.Counselor Alshehhi also recommended some cuisine options in China."One of the first Chinese dishes I fell in love with was pickled fish soup. Its sour‑spicy broth, infused with chili peppers and preserved mustard greens, is simply unforgettable. The tender fish slices melt in your mouth, while the tangy heat lingers just long enough to leave you craving more. But the dining experience that impressed me most was the ancient‑costume banquet at Dashilan's Gong Yan," Alshehhi noted.There, dressed in flowing Hanfu robes, waiters and waitresses recreated the solemn etiquette of the imperial court, from the precise placement of dishes to the ceremonial gestures of pouring tea. It was not merely a meal; it was a theatrical journey through Chinese history, where every bite came with a story, Alshehhi recalled. "I was struck by how similar our dining traditions are."The diplomat noted that Chinese fried rice reminds him of machboos in his country - both are humble, fragrant staples that form the heart of a comforting meal, relying on simple ingredients elevated by masterful seasoning."Like us, the Chinese always serve the guest first, place the grandest dish before visitors as a sign of respect, and never let the guest pay," Alshehhi said. These unspoken rules are not just about food; they reflect a value shared across the Middle East and Asia: honor the guest as family. It is a philosophy that turns every shared meal into a bond of friendship, he observed."From cinematic storytelling to urban transformations and shared table customs, my journey through China has been one of continuous discovery and delicious surprises. I look forward to many more," Alshehhi said.Alshehhi also shared his view on bilateral relations. Today, the UAE and China enjoy a comprehensive strategic partnership, and for him this relationship carries a deeply personal meaning."I have watched it evolve since my student days, growing steadily in depth, ambition, and significance, from a promising relationship into a broad and dynamic partnership. I want to see its potential translated into tangible outcomes on the ground: stronger bonds between our people, deeper economic integration, and closer political and strategic cooperation," Alshehhi said.The bilateral relationship also draws on a much older connection. The UAE is rooted in the rich history and heritage of the Arabian Peninsula, while China is home to one of the world's oldest civilizations, with a history stretching back thousands of years.Over the centuries, the two regions were connected through the ancient Silk Road, which carried not only goods, but also ideas, knowledge, culture, and people between East and West. Today, under the wise leadership of both countries, those historical ties have been transformed into a modern partnership of remarkable scale and substance, one whose progress can be seen not only in words but also in numbers, achievements, and concrete results."Returning to Beijing in 2023 as deputy chief of mission at the UAE embassy brought a new perspective to a city I already knew well. I was rediscovering China, this time as a diplomat, while reconnecting with a place that had helped shape my outlook on the world," said Alshehhi.That experience has reinforced a simple belief: A lasting partnership is built not only through agreements, but also through the relationships between people, institutions, and businesses. Its future belongs to the generations who will carry those connections forward, he noted."Having witnessed this friendship grow over the years, I feel a personal responsibility to contribute to its next chapter. I hope more Emiratis and Chinese people will have the opportunity to discover each other's countries as I have, with curiosity, openness, and a genuine desire to understand," said Alshehhi.