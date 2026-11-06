Japan still going in circles, failing to correct mistakes, Chinese FM says nearly a year after Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan region

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China-Japan relations currently face serious difficulties, and the responsibility lies entirely with the Japanese side, as the difficulties stem from the erroneous remarks on China's Taiwan made by the Japanese leader a year ago, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.The erroneous remarks openly sent a wrong signal of attempting to intervene militarily in the Taiwan question, challenged China's national sovereignty, and undermined the political foundation of China-Japan relations, Guo said when asked about China's view on the current and future relations between China and Japan, as nearly a year has passed since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made erroneous remarks concerning Taiwan region."Unfortunately, a year has passed, and the Japanese authorities are still going in circles, evading and dodging the issue, and have yet to show any sincerity or take any action to reflect on and correct their mistakes," Guo said."China's position on China-Japan relations has been consistent. We want to stress once again that, for the Japanese side, the most pressing task is to promptly correct its erroneous words and deeds on the Taiwan question; what is important is to adopt a correct attitude on historical issues; and what is fundamental is to truly develop an objective and rational perception of China," the spokesperson said.Global Times