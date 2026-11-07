China expresses strong opposition to Dutch report alleging Chinese cyberattacks: embassy spokesperson

Photo: Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands



China expressed strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to a recent report released by the Dutch cybersecurity authorities that made groundless accusations against China, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands said in a statement issued on Saturday.



The report accused China of launching cyberattacks against targets in the Netherlands and Europe, repeating the same old allegations about the so-called "China cyber threat," the spokesperson said.



The China-related content of the report disregards facts and makes groundless accusations against China with malicious intent to smear China's image, the spokesperson said.



As one of the major victims of cyberattacks, China has always firmly opposed and cracked down on all forms of cyberattacks in accordance with the law, the spokesperson said. China opposes the use of cyberspace to undermine other countries' national security and social stability, the spokesperson continued.



"Cybersecurity is a common challenge facing all countries, and should be addressed through dialogue, consultation and practical cooperation," the spokesperson added.



China urges the relevant Dutch authorities to abandon ideological bias, correct their erroneous approach without delay, stop repeatedly making an issue of China, and stop politicizing cybersecurity issues. China calls on the Dutch side to work with China in the same direction and jointly uphold peace, security, openness and cooperation in cyberspace through dialogue and cooperation, the spokesperson said.



Global Times

