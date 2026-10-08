CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China firmly opposes Dutch security report's groundless accusations: Embassy spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Oct 08, 2026 09:40 AM
Photo: VCG

Photo: VCG


China urges the relevant Dutch authorities to view objectively and rationally China's efforts to combat cyberattacks and stop making groundless accusations against China under the pretext of cybersecurity, a spokesperson for Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands stated, according to the Embassy on Thursday.

The Embassy's statement was made in response to that Dutch security authorities recently released a report which once again claimed that cyberattacks against the Netherlands by Chinese hackers exploiting edge devices are likely to increase, seriously damaging China's image. 

The China-related content in the report issued by the Dutch side is rife with false information and groundless accusations. China expresses strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to such claims. China is one of the major victims of cyberattacks and has consistently taken firm action, in accordance with law, to prevent and combat all forms of malicious cyber activities, the spokesperson noted.

Cybersecurity is a common challenge facing all countries. China maintains that countries should strengthen international cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and jointly address cybersecurity challenges through dialogue, the spokesperson said. 

Global Times 


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