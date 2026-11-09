Why drag China into Jensen Huang’s extramarital affair?

Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the Nvidia GTC conference in San Jose, California, US, on March 18, 2026. Photo: VCG

Jensen Huang's admission of an extramarital affair has sparked a firestorm in US public opinion. But the reason this incident has the American media so excited clearly goes beyond mere gossip about a wealthy American businessman. It stems largely from a speculative report published by The New York Times a few days ago.That report claimed that the woman with whom Jensen Huang had an affair was a "Chinese spy." The combustible mix of a tycoon, an extramarital affair and an alleged Chinese female spy has sent the US media into a frenzy, with many pointing the finger at China - practically equating "Huang's admission of an affair" directly with "Huang's admission of being infiltrated by China," even though he never explicitly identified the person involved in the relationship.Merely a few photos of a woman with Asian features, combined with Nvidia's previous efforts to push for the easing of trade restrictions on China, along with statements from "sources familiar with the matter" and media "suspicion," were enough to sensationalize the story into "a Chinese female spy infiltrating a US chip company." This is precisely how the US media, which has always prided itself on being "objective," fabricates stories.China's Foreign Ministry had previously issued a stern rebuttal, stating that the relevant report was groundless and was nothing but a smear against China. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs swiftly issued a statement clarifying that US media reports claiming Singaporean officials "were concerned" about the woman and "had separately investigated her ties to China" were untrue.Some analysts suspect that the New York Times' decision to break the story around the time of the US midterm elections was the result of deliberate leaks. At a time when hard-won momentum toward detente is emerging between China and the US, and both sides have a shared interest in managing their differences and stabilizing bilateral relations, why has the "Chinese spy" rumor suddenly surfaced at this very moment? Is someone behind the scenes pushing an agenda and stoking confrontation?Similar situations have repeatedly occurred in the past: Whenever China-US relations begin to improve, there are often those firing shots from the shadows. This "coincidence" bears similarities to many "coincidences" of the past.Do you remember the "Chinese spy balloon" fiasco that caused such a stir in the US a few years ago? Merely a balloon flying overhead caused the US media and politicians to react as if facing a major threat. The "Chinese threat" seemed to be looming right overhead. Even then US secretary of state Antony Blinken went so far as to make a show of announcing the "cancellation of his visit to China."It turned out to be nothing more than a farce and the US media had "gotten it wrong," yet to this day, no one on the US side has apologized or taken responsibility for the real damage inflicted on China-US relations as a result.Ultimately, Jensen Huang's incident is first and foremost a private matter for him and an internal affair for the US. Even if Nvidia's board of directors launches an independent probe, the investigation ought to stick to the facts and present solid evidence, rather than jumping to conclusions based on the media's "pre-written anti-China script."The global technology supply chain is highly intertwined. If this logic of "presumption of guilt" is allowed to spread unchecked, normal technological and economic exchanges will continue to be eroded by hidden attacks from public opinion, which will drag down both China and the US as well as the global supply chain.We also urge certain US media outlets to adhere to basic journalistic ethics. Peddling the baseless narratives of "Chinese spy" will only keep draining their own credibility.