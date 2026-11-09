CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China in communication with relevant parties regarding meeting between the Chinese, Russian and US presidents at APEC: FM
By Global Times Published: Nov 09, 2026 04:10 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


China is in communication with relevant parties regarding the meeting between the Chinese, Russian and US presidents, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

The remarks came after media reports suggesting that US President Donald Trump said that he was likely to meet with the Russian and Chinese leaders at an APEC leaders' summit in Shenzhen next week and discuss ending the war in Iran and denuclearization. 

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18 and 19.

Global Times

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