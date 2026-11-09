Fatal stabbing of Chinese delivery rider in Melbourne sparks safety concerns in local Chinese community; accused man appears in court

People gather at the forecourt of State Library Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, on November 8, 2026, to mourn the murdered Chinese delivery rider. Photo: VCG

A man accused of murdering a delivery rider in Melbourne's CBD appeared via video link in the Melbourne Magistrates Court, where he made repeated attempts to interrupt proceedings, according to Australian media outlets on Monday, with the case also heightening safety concerns within Melbourne's Chinese community.Roberto Urbano, 51, allegedly fatally stabbed HungryPanda delivery rider Feng Jianming after Feng and another rider found Urbano tampering with their bikes in Frederick Way, near the Queen Victoria Market, on Friday night, according to Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).Victoria Police said on Monday that the man has been charged over the fatal stabbing of a Chinese national in central Melbourne on Friday night. The 51-year-old man from Melbourne's inner-west was arrested by homicide squad detectives following an investigation and has been charged with one count each of murder and intentionally causing serious injury.The Chinese Consulate-General in Melbourne on Saturday confirmed that a Chinese national had been killed in Melbourne on Friday evening local time, and the suspect had been apprehended by local police. It called on local police to conduct a thorough investigation, handle the case lawfully, fairly and impartially, and bring the perpetrator to justice.The delivery platform HungryPanda also issued a statement on Saturday regarding the fatal attack involving delivery riders in Melbourne. The company said that one of its delivery partners had tragically been killed in Melbourne on the evening of November 6, while another rider was injured in the incident.The platform also said that it had arranged for staff members to liaise with the deceased's family, assisted them with their Australian visa applications. The company said it will cover relevant transportation and funeral expenses and provide additional grants.According to the ABC report, an online fundraiser organized by the Melbourne Chinatown Business Association to support Feng's family with emergency travel, funeral arrangements and long-term financial support had raised more than $405,000 by this morning.Hundreds of people on Saturday joined a vigil in central Melbourne for the two victims.The incident has continued to trigger widespread discussion among Chinese netizens, many of whom expressed sorrow over the victim's death, while it also sparked safety concerns among members of the Chinese community in Melbourne.A student in Melbourne, Chen Kurt, told the Global Times on Monday that more than 500 people attended a weekend rally there calling for improved public safety. Participants made posters of varying sizes bearing slogans including "no more victims" and "public security cannot wait."People beyond the Chinese community have also taken the initiative to learn more about the incident and help spread the information, bringing wider attention to the case, she said."Although I only moved to Melbourne this year, friends who have lived here longer tell me that public safety has long been a concern," Chen noted.Chen said their demands included providing proper support and assistance to the victim's family, holding the food delivery platform accountable and urging it to improve its compliance and safety standards, and addressing broader public safety concerns across Melbourne to prevent similar tragedies from happening again.ABC News reported that Urbano did not apply for bail and would be assessed by a custody nurse for a possible undiagnosed mental illness. He was remanded and will return to court for a committal hearing in April.