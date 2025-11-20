Does Taiwan really understand major signals from this commemorative event?: Global Times editorial

A view of the Taiwan Straits is seen from Xiamen port, in East China's Fujian Province. Photo: IC

On the morning of November 12, a gathering commemorating the 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. In his speech at the gathering, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for carrying forward the legacy of Sun, one of the nation's revered revolutionary forefathers, to make joint efforts for national rejuvenation and turn into reality the great dream of all Chinese people since the advent of modern times.Resolving the Taiwan question and achieving the complete reunification of the motherland are hurdles that must be overcome in the process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. At this important historical juncture, this high-profile commemoration carries profound contemporary significance and clearly sends extremely important signals. Do all sectors of Taiwan society, especially the island's authorities, get it?For Taiwan, the first signal lies in the significance of commemorating Sun for national reunification. "The spirit of patriotism," "national complete reunification" and "national rejuvenation" stand as inviolable historical orthodoxy and the moral high ground. Sun is a revolutionary forefather revered across the Taiwan Straits. Throughout his life, he traveled far and wide, with "revitalize the Chinese nation" as his most resounding rallying cry, and national reunification as his deepest concern.With remarkable historical foresight, he stated categorically: "Unification is the hope of all Chinese nationals. If China can be unified, all Chinese will enjoy a happy life; if it cannot be unified, they will suffer." This observation profoundly reveals that national unification and the well-being of the entire nation are inextricably bound together.By contrast, the current Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have engaged in political manipulation through "de-Sinicization" for the sake of partisan interests. While paying lip service to "freedom" and "democracy," they have, in practice, abandoned their historical roots and betrayed their own heritage. This is not only an outright desecration of the shared historical memory of people across the Taiwan Straits, but also a complete betrayal and insult to Sun's lifelong patriotic commitment. Beijing's solemn commemoration of Sun is a major blow against "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and a powerful rebuttal of their distorted view of history, setting the historical record straight.The second signal is to further clarify the mainland's policy stance on peaceful reunification and opposition to separatism under the evolving circumstances across the Taiwan Straits. "Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits are all Chinese. We are one family bound by blood ties that run deeper than water. As long as family members talk things through calmly and consult each other when issues arise, there are no disputes or differences that cannot be resolved."The political differences between the two sides of the Taiwan Straits are a legacy of history. However, as long as both sides uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus and sit down for face-to-face communication, there is nothing that cannot be discussed when it comes to the interests, well-being and development opportunities of Taiwan compatriots. Compatriots on both sides of the Straits are one family. Why should they allow themselves to be swayed by the antagonism deliberately stirred up by "Taiwan independence" separatist forces? Why should they allow external forces to turn Taiwan into a pawn in geopolitical rivalry?All sectors in Taiwan should recognize, in particular, that the door to peaceful reunification remains wide open, channels for exchanges and consultations remain accessible, and the interests and sentiments of Taiwan compatriots are given full consideration. They must not allow the DPP authorities' political manipulation in pursuit of "independence" to block the path of cross-Straits communication, much less allow a handful of politicians to hold Taiwan society's future hostage.The dead-end path of "Taiwan independence" separatism has already been firmly blocked. If the DPP authorities persist in seeking "independence by relying on external forces or military means," dragging the residents of Taiwan onto their war chariot, they will inevitably face a harsh reckoning by history and the people.The third signal is that only by adopting a broader historical perspective and an open-minded outlook befitting our times can we see through the layers of confusion, grasp the profound meaning of the principle that "family members should talk things through calmly." In the speech, President Xi highlighted Sun's lifelong devotion to the country, called for emulating, inheriting and carrying forward his invaluable spirit, and called for vigorously promoting the common values of humanity and actively advancing the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.Once we break free from the information cocoons and ideological prejudices created by "Taiwan independence" forces and examine the issue from the broader perspective of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the profound changes unseen in a century unfolding across the world, the logic becomes unmistakably clear. If humanity as a whole should work together to build a community with a shared future, there is even less reason for compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, bound by blood ties, to be artificially divided.The grand vision outlined by Sun in Fundamentals of National Reconstruction has not only become reality, but has also grown far richer and more expansive than he originally envisioned. History and reality have repeatedly demonstrated that Chinese communists are the most steadfast supporters, loyal collaborators, and faithful successors to the revolutionary cause initiated by Sun. No matter how "Taiwan independence" separatist forces attempt to stir up trouble, historical legitimacy and the moral high ground will always remain firmly with those who steadfastly advance national reunification and national rejuvenation.We sincerely hope that Taiwan compatriots will recognize the prevailing historical trend, distinguish right from wrong, and join their mainland compatriots in taking concrete action to shoulder the historic responsibility of achieving national reunification and national rejuvenation.The best way to honor Sun is to make the complete reunification of the motherland a reality!