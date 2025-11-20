The next chapter of the ‘Asia-Pacific miracle’ begins in Shenzhen: Global Times editorial

APEC Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province. This is China's third time serving as the host of APEC, following the meetings in Shanghai in 2001 and Beijing in 2014. It marks China's most significant piece of home-court diplomacy in the inaugural year of the 15th Five-Year Plan. Leaders and representatives from the 21 APEC member economies will gather in Shenzhen to chart a new blueprint for Asia-Pacific cooperation, centered on the theme "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together" and focusing on three key priority areas: openness, innovation, and cooperation. Against the backdrop of accelerating global changes unseen in a century, this major event sends a clear signal to the international community that the Asia-Pacific region is committed to working hand in hand to foster shared prosperity.From the banks of the Huangpu River, the shores of Yanqi Lake to the waterfront of Xiangmi Lake, China has remained in sync with the Asia-Pacific, consistently paving the way and building bridges for regional cooperation. At the 2014 Beijing meeting, China encouraged all parties to overcome long-standing conceptual barriers, leading to the formal adoption of the Roadmap for APEC's Contribution to the Realization of the FTAAP, a document that charted a clear course of action for economic integration.In recent years, despite the rise of unilateralism and protectionism, as well as an increasing tendency to politicize or securitize economic and trade issues, the Asia-Pacific has remained a vibrant hub for cooperation and development. Time and again, events have validated the far-sighted vision China demonstrated back then. Today, as China's relationship with the world undergoes a historic transformation, its role in guiding Asia-Pacific cooperation continues to grow. From development philosophies and rule-making to implementation strategies, China is providing systemic public goods for cooperation across the entire Asia-Pacific region. The shared interests among Asia-Pacific economies have forged stronger bonds of a shared future.China has consistently remained rooted in the Asia-Pacific, contributing to its development and bringing benefits to the region. Today, China possesses both the confidence and the capability to work alongside its Asia-Pacific partners in addressing the defining questions of our time. The region stands at a critical crossroads, where opportunities and challenges intertwine, and many economies are grappling with the test of transformation. Meanwhile, the rapid evolution of digital technologies and the ongoing transition toward a green, low-carbon economy are opening up entirely new avenues for cooperation, fueling an ever-growing demand for the cross-border flow of goods, technologies, talent and capital.As the world's most dynamic economic region with the greatest potential for growth, the Asia-Pacific has unprecedented development opportunities. Now more than ever, it requires interconnectivity to unlock the momentum for sustainable growth.Choosing Shenzhen to host this APEC gathering demonstrates China's dedication to its promises of openness. It allows the world to understand the logic behind China's development in this new era through Shenzhen. The city's transformation from a backward fishing village into a modern international metropolis, characterized by its vibrant innovation and capacity to mobilize global resources, is a vivid example of how openness fosters prosperity and innovation drives growth within the Asia-Pacific region. By hosting the event in Shenzhen, China not only signals its unwavering resolve to advance high-standard opening-up to its Asia-Pacific partners, but also provides a pragmatic platform for all sides to exchange insights on innovation and share development opportunities. Through Shenzhen's experience, economies at various stages of development can discover viable paths forward, allowing the principles of "openness, innovation, and cooperation" rooted in the success story of one city and one nation to evolve into a consensus for development across the entire region.Jointly building an Asia-Pacific community is the original aspiration of Asia-Pacific cooperation and a shared vision among all parties. From the 2013 proposal in Bali to forge an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, to the 2014 Beijing meeting that launched the process for a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific and outlined a blueprint for connectivity, and continuing with the 2020 "APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040," which set the goal of building an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community, China's concepts have consistently resonated with the evolution of Asia-Pacific cooperation.The upcoming Shenzhen meeting will chart a roadmap for realizing this community, establish a framework for collective action among member economies, and yield practical outcomes in areas such as trade, connectivity, the digital economy, and artificial intelligence. As President Xi Jinping has pointed out, the development prospect of our region hinges on the decisions and actions we take today. The APEC Shenzhen Leaders' Declaration is widely anticipated, as are the broader achievements of this APEC "China Year."The Pacific Ocean is vast enough to accommodate the common development of all economies in the Asia-Pacific region. China's own development has benefited from the Asia-Pacific, and in turn, China has contributed to the region's growth and well-being. China accounts for over 60 percent of the region's economic growth and is the largest trading partner for 13 APEC member economies.Committed to openness, innovation and cooperation, China will use the Shenzhen meeting as a springboard to work with all parties toward building an Asia-Pacific community, infusing greater vitality and momentum into the peace and development of both the region and the world at large. Setting out once more from Shenzhen, the great vessel of Asia-Pacific cooperation will surely navigate through the waves toward a bright future of shared prosperity.