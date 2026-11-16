China stands ready to contribute to APEC

APEC. Illustration: Tang Tengfei/GT

Global attention will soon shift to Shenzhen. The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held on November 18 and 19 in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, under the theme "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together," with three priority areas for cooperation: openness, innovation and cooperation.APEC is the highest-level, broadest and most influential economic cooperation platform in the Asia-Pacific region. Thirty-seven years ago, on November 6 and 7, the first APEC Ministerial Meeting was held in Canberra, the capital of Australia, marking the official establishment of this mechanism. Its primary goal was to support sustainable economic growth and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.In November 1993, the first APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting was held in Seattle, the US. Since then, it has been convened annually. This year's meeting in Shenzhen will be the third time China has hosted it. China hopes to seize this opportunity to work with all parties to build an Asia-Pacific community, promote growth and prosperity across the region, advance practical cooperation in such areas as free trade, connectivity, the digital economy and artificial intelligence, inject greater vitality and momentum into Asia-Pacific development, and deliver greater benefits to the people of the region.China joined APEC in November 1991. Since then, it has actively and extensively participated in cooperation across all areas of APEC and played an important and constructive role in advancing the APEC cooperation process. China's contributions in this regard are reflected in the following aspects.First, China has actively participated in all areas of APEC cooperation through concrete actions. With its rapid economic growth and fast opening-up to the outside world, it has played an active role in shaping APEC's core agendas in trade and investment liberalization and in economic and technical cooperation. Through measures such as proactively reducing tariffs and removing restrictions on foreign investment, China has demonstrated its firm commitment to advancing economic integration in the Asia-Pacific region. China has not only participated extensively in policy formulation but has also put forward numerous initiatives and proposals, continuously enhancing its influence within APEC. In doing so, it has injected fresh vitality into Asia-Pacific economic cooperation and become an important driving force behind regional economic cooperation under the APEC framework.Second, China has put forward a number of innovative initiatives for APEC cooperation. In 1996, China put forward the innovative "APEC approach," characterized by flexibility, gradualism, voluntarism, consensus building, equality and mutual benefit, providing important guidance for APEC cooperation. In 2001, it helped secure the adoption of the Shanghai Accord, which emerged from the meeting and reaffirmed the Bogor Goals of free and open trade and investment. Moreover, China helped promote the adoption of many important documents, including the Beijing Roadmap for APEC's Contribution to the Realization of a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific and the APEC Connectivity Blueprint, thereby charting a vision for the region's long-term development.Third, China firmly supports open regionalism. In the face of rising trade protectionism, China firmly upholds the multilateral trading system centered on the World Trade Organization and promotes greater openness in the Asia-Pacific region through proactive efforts to expand its own opening-up. China has implemented the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement to a high standard. China was the first to propose the establishment of the Asia-Pacific Model E-Port Network and the Cooperation Network on Green Supply Chain, and has promoted the implementation of Version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, continuously injecting new impetus into Asia-Pacific economic integration. China has now become the largest trading partner of 13 APEC economies.In addition, China has signed cooperation agreements on jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative with multiple APEC members.Fourth, China actively advocates the idea of sharing the benefits of APEC cooperation and making full use of the comparative advantages of APEC members, deepening the alignment of development strategies, and increasing support for developing economies. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, proposed by China, has greatly contributed to APEC cooperation by financing infrastructure connectivity and sustainable development programs that support the region's growth agenda.China's development cannot be separated from the Asia-Pacific, and the prosperity of the Asia-Pacific also needs China. The 2026 APEC "China Year" coincides with the opening year of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30). China will create new opportunities for the development of the Asia-Pacific region and the world through the achievements of Chinese modernization by working with all APEC partners to build an Asia-Pacific community. China is always ready to make greater contributions to common prosperity in the region and improve the well-being of its people for the purpose of building a community with a shared future for humanity.The author is a distinguished professor at Hangzhou Normal University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn