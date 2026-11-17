APEC China 2026. Illustration: Liu Rui/GT
Walking down the streets of Shenzhen, lines of banners champion "Openness, Innovation, Cooperation" adorn the palm-lined boulevards. As the Chinese coastal metropolis has fully entered "APEC time," more than 2,000 political and business leaders from the 21 APEC economies, as well as 13 non-member economies including the UK, France and Germany, gathered in the city on Tuesday for the 2026 APEC CEO Summit.
The summit builds on the deliberations of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) - APEC's official private-sector advisory body. It serves as a high-level forum where business leaders, from APEC's member economies of all sizes as well as non-member economies, can bring market perspectives to top policymakers. Experts said the platform gives the Asia-Pacific business community a collective voice, proving that dialogue beats barriers at a time when economic fragmentation threatens such voices from being heard.
Several foreign guests attending the 2026 APEC CEO Summit expressed a shared view during interviews with the Global Times that amid rising protectionism and growing policy uncertainty, businesses need predictable rules and a fair cooperative environment, not tariffs and barriers. They regard China as a stabilizing force in the regional economy and a reliable partner, believing that the country plays a key role in advancing Asia-Pacific cooperation and balancing the global order.Voices for cooperation
As the highest-level business dialogue platform under APEC, the 2026 APEC CEO Summit brought together not only leaders of Asia-Pacific economies, government officials and heads of international organizations, but also a large number of executives from Fortune Global 500 companies and leading tech innovators, with US companies accounting for more than 20 percent of participating businesses.
"This year, as in previous years, the largest contingent - the largest number of CEOs and companies - comes from the US," Sean Stein, President of the US-China Business Council, told the Global Times on Tuesday.
According to Stein, APEC is perhaps the only international body designed from the very beginning to give businesses the microphone. Discussions unfolding over the two-day CEO Summit will bring together business recommendations for dialogue with the political side, he said.
"That's the magic of APEC. It's when you bring business and governments together to solve problems and forge solutions," he noted.
According to an official program, executives from Chinese and foreign enterprises attended the summit. The lineup spans industries from batteries and robotics to aviation, logistics and payments, with executives participating in discussions on regional trade, connectivity and the digital economy.
Wang Xingxing, chairman of Unitree Robotics, emphasized during the discussions the importance of focusing on the future development scale of the robotics industry and called for cooperation as the only way to make the industry's pie bigger. Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD Group, said that a "win-lose" approach cannot last, and that the company is promoting the global spread of Chinese technology through local procurement and research and development.
On the sidelines of the summit, several interviewed foreign attendees expressed optimism about the prospects for Asia-Pacific cooperation and affirmed China's positive role in promoting regional cooperation and safeguarding an open economy.
"To move goods efficiently reduces costs for businesses and lowers production costs. There are so many unnecessary restrictions, and those trade restrictions are creating problems," Carlos Kuriyama, director of the APEC Policy Support Unit at the APEC Secretariat, told the Global Times on Tuesday.
"And that's why APEC is very important, because we have 21 members, some of whom are the largest economies in the world, gathering here to discuss all these challenges, share their problems, and find ways together to [develop] solutions," he said.
The APEC business community can prosper by balancing competition with cooperation, especially as businesses seek more efficient and resilient supply chains in an ever-changing global environment, Eduardo Pedrosa, executive director of the APEC Secretariat, told the Global Times on Tuesday.
Pedrosa noted that a more stable global economy could emerge. With the WTO, APEC and regional trade organizations now in place, he said that there must be space for new rules to develop amid rapid tech innovations, and that "China can help open that conversation."
Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times that the exchange of views between Chinese and foreign business communities at the summit reflects their shared concerns about current development priorities.
"It helps leaders of various economies clearly understand what businesses support, hope for and need. This is a key mechanism for businesses to play an important role. APEC itself advocates freedom and openness, aiming to provide more sustained momentum for all parties by stimulating the vitality of enterprises and the market," Zhou said.Seeking for opportunities
Interviews with Chinese and foreign business leaders, as well as delegations from South Korea, the UK, Australia and Malaysia, revealed packed schedules in Shenzhen and one clear commonality: They arrived with urgent, practical industrial needs, seeking solutions and partners. A representative from the UK tech delegation said their purpose was to deepen AI cooperation with Chinese companies. Developing economies at a critical stage of green transition and industrial upgrading went directly to BYD and Nanshan district's automated workshops and lithium-battery firms to explore what Shenzhen's new energy and solar industries can offer.
Ben Faes, group chief executive officer of RWS in the UK, highlighted the openness and collaboration he experienced in Shenzhen. "Everything I've seen so far, all the welcomes, really encourages me to do more business in the region," he told the Global Times.
"APEC [region] is the fastest growing region for my company. I guess one keyword would be hope," Faes noted.
According to data from China's Ministry of Commerce, total regional trade of APEC members grew from $3.1 trillion in 1989 to about $26 trillion in 2025, providing important support for global economic growth. China is continuously strengthening its growth momentum, market opportunities, supply support and stable expectations.
"China is a formidable engine for the development of the world, not only in terms of the ability to produce things that are necessary for our lives, but also to innovate and bring balance to the world order, which is very necessary," Faes noted.