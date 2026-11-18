Photo: Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

Beijing-based businesses have cooperated with fishery businesses in Kaohsiung, a major port city in the Taiwan region, for the first time since a ceremony marking the entry of the Taiwan region's fishery products into the Chinese mainland market was held in Xiamen in East China's Fujian Province on October 23, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a regular press conference on Wednesday.Chen made the remarks in response to a reporter's question about a shipment of the Taiwan region's fishery products arriving in Beijing on the same day.With joint efforts from businesses on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, more high-quality fishery products from the Taiwan region are expected to enter the Beijing market, Chen said. This will not only enrich the variety of fresh seafood available in Beijing, allowing local consumers to enjoy fishery products from the Taiwan region, but also help the Taiwan region's fishery operators expand their sales channels and secure tangible economic benefits, the spokesperson said."We will continue to advance the implementation of the 10 policies and measures aimed at promoting cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation, and help the Taiwan region's agricultural and fishery operators expand into the mainland market, so that people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits can share the benefits," Chen said.Global Times