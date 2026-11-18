Juan Carlos Capunay Chavez, former executive director of the APEC Secretariat and former Peruvian ambassador to China. Photo: Spanish.Xinhuanet.com

One stock, eight trades and a total turnover of about 200,000 yuan ($30,000) - on December 1, 1990, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange officially began trial operations.A few months later, Juan Carlos Capuñay Chávez, who was accompanying then-Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori on an official visit to China, toured the newly opened exchange, witnessing a city gearing up for far-reaching opening-up."I could see the commitment to China's modernization efforts," Capuñay, a former Peruvian ambassador to China and former executive director of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Secretariat, recalled in a recent interview with the Global Times about his 1991 visit to Shenzhen.More than three decades later, by the end of September 2026, Shenzhen's stock market was home to 2,908 listed companies with a combined market capitalization of about 42.43 trillion yuan. Behind these figures lies the transformation of this special economic zone from a pioneer of China's reform and opening-up into a global economic powerhouse.In Capuñay's view, China's modernization drive reflects a desire to seek innovation and change and to promote the internationalization of the economy, and Shenzhen is a vivid example of this process. Shenzhen and its surrounding areas were the first to explore economic opening, "providing a model for broader economic opening."The coordinates of history converge here. China joined APEC in 1991, the same year Capuñay visited Shenzhen. Over the past 35 years, China has deepened its engagement in Asia-Pacific cooperation, gradually emerging as an important driving force behind regional economic integration. The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is being held in Shenzhen from November 18 to 19. This marks the third time China has served as the APEC host, following Shanghai in 2001 and Beijing in 2014.Capuñay has deep personal ties with both China and APEC. He first visited China in 1976 and has returned many times since, witnessing the profound changes brought about by reform and opening-up. He served as executive director of the APEC Secretariat during the 2008 meetings in Lima and attended the 2014 Beijing gathering as Peru's ambassador to China.Capuñay said that APEC is an important platform for Asia-Pacific economies to strengthen dialogue, deepen cooperation and advance regional economic integration. Such efforts are reflected in policies and strategies aimed at fostering economic complementarity, commercial interdependence and comprehensive connectivity, he explained."China's expanding ties with other Asia-Pacific economies embody these three principles," he said. "This has made China the main trading partner of most countries in the Pacific Asia region, a major source of financing, and a key player in connectivity projects."These expanding economic links, in his assessment, have made China an important force in regional integration and development. He cited China's efforts to promote trade through trade fairs, support provided by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and regional development cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as examples of its contribution to Asia-Pacific economic integration.China is also willing to share its advances in new technologies and innovation, including through discussions on artificial intelligence (AI), Capuñay noted.Currently, rising protectionism and rapid technological advances are presenting both challenges and opportunities for Asia-Pacific cooperation. APEC 2026 is being held under the theme "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together," with openness, innovation and cooperation as its three priorities.Capuñay believes these priorities reflect China's desire to promote shared regional development, as well as the Asia-Pacific region's aspiration to return to integration and globalization, away from unilateralism and protectionism.Greater globalization and trade openness, in his view, can improve access to international markets, strengthen physical and institutional connectivity, and create better channels for technology and innovation transfer.And the Shenzhen meeting will bring fresh momentum to Asia-Pacific development, strengthen the region's links with the wider world and create more favorable conditions for its participation in global cooperation, Capuñay noted."After Shenzhen, a new dynamic will guide the development of the Pacific Asia region and its projection into the world, allowing for improved terms of participation in the global context," he said.The increasingly close economic and trade ties between China and Peru offer a concrete example of how China's deeper engagement in Asia-Pacific cooperation is creating opportunities for other economies to share in its development.At the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in November 2026, Peruvian artisan Santusa Mamani made her first trip to China to showcase her handmade products. She was among five winners selected from more than 100 Peruvian exporters and entrepreneurs who entered the "From Chancay to Shanghai" competition, earning the opportunity to travel to Shanghai alongside the other four winners.For Mamani, the Chinese market offers new export opportunities and the prospect of helping more people in her hometown improve their livelihoods through handicraft production.China and Peru signed their free trade agreement (FTA) in 2009, and it entered into force in 2010. Bilateral trade rose from $6.4 billion in 2009 to $50.4 billion in 2025, an increase of nearly sevenfold, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.As trade has expanded, new logistics links across the Pacific have also taken shape. The Port of Chancay, a flagship China-Peru project under the BRI, was inaugurated in November 2024. It began full commercial operations. Located on Peru's Pacific coast, the port is developing into an important logistics hub connecting South America with Asian markets.Capuñay highlighted the port's significance beyond Peru. He expects its operations to significantly reduce the cost of transporting goods from Peru to China, while exporters in Ecuador, Chile, Colombia and Bolivia could also benefit from shorter shipping times and lower transport costs, making their products more competitive in Asian markets.He also pointed to the potential for greater Pacific-Atlantic trade integration under the BRI, including possible railway connections between Brazil and Chancay. If developed, such links could shorten transit times and lower transportation costs for Brazilian goods bound for Asian markets.The two countries have also sought to deepen cooperation between their business communities. On November 1, 2026, the China-Peru FTA Optimization Protocol officially entered into force, adding new chapters on e-commerce, global supply chains, and environment and trade, among other areas. Capuñay believes the upgraded agreement will help expand the range of exports, encourage innovative activities and provide better guarantees for future business cooperation.The two countries also agreed in 2024 to establish a business council or corporate committee to complement government initiatives, according to Capuñay. He sees the Shenzhen APEC meeting as an opportunity to review these mechanisms and ensure they reflect both sides' shared development goals."The launch of Chancay's Multi-purpose Port and Logistics Hub in 2024 represents a starting point for improving economic and commercial relations between Latin America and China and the rest of Asia," Capuñay said, expressing hope that the Shenzhen meeting would help advance that process.

This article is part of the 31st installment of the special series "Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China."



