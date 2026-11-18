Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

China-Russia relations have brought greater stability and certainty to a world of turbulence and transformation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said while meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, according to the Xinhua News Agency. China-Russia ties set an example for a new model of major-country relations featuring equality, mutual respect, good faith, and win-win cooperation, Xi said, per Xinhua.Xi made the remarks while meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in Shenzhen to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting on November 18 to 19, Xinhua reported.The essence of a model major-country relationship lies in mutual respect, expanding shared interests, and respecting each country's unique national conditions and development path, a Chinese expert said.China hopes to extend the principles of mutual respect and win-win cooperation underpinning China-Russia ties to its relations with the US and other countries, including trilateral engagement among China, Russia and the US, the expert noted.Xi noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, Xinhua reported.Xi called on both countries to deepen all-round cooperation and firmly uphold the due responsibilities and obligations of major countries to guide and promote a multipolar world and democratization of international relations, per Xinhua.Both sides should leverage the mechanisms for exchanges between their governments, legislatures, militaries and political parties to ensure that the consensus reached by the two heads of state is effectively implemented, Xi said, according to Xinhua.Since the end of the Cold War, China and Russia have gained valuable experience in managing differences and resolving disputes while pursuing common ground. The two sides have built a partnership without an alliance, cooperating where their interests converge and respecting each other's choices and policies where they differ, which is an extremely valuable experience, Zhang Hong, a research fellow at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Wednesday.China and Russia have consistently respected each other's political systems and refrained from interfering in each other's internal affairs despite having different social systems and civilizational traditions. This is also an important principle and red line that must be upheld in relations between major countries, Zhang noted.As neighboring countries, China and Russia have gradually built strong mutual security trust by accommodating each other's concerns on geopolitical issues, offering valuable lessons for major-country relations, the expert said.Russia-China cooperation continues to gather pace, benefiting the people of both countries, Putin said at a meeting with the Chinese leader during the meeting, TASS reported on Wednesday.According to TASS, the foreign policy partnership between Russia and China has proved effective on the international stage. Putin stressed that "The Russia-China foreign policy partnership has been working steadily and positively. In a difficult geopolitical situation, we share a constructive approach to shaping a fairer, multipolar world order.""I am sincerely pleased to meet with you in Shenzhen. I think it is no coincidence that you chose this city as the venue for the meeting of delegations from the APEC economies," Putin said, adding that "It is an excellent example to follow," according to a transcript released by the Kremlin.Regarding the impact of China-Russia relations on the broader Asia-Pacific situation and how the two countries should contribute to strengthening multilateralism, Zhang said that China has upheld the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and advocated mutual respect and support since the end of the Cold War. He added that these principles remain relevant in a multipolar world, as China's global initiatives and proposals on multipolarity gain growing international recognition.Commenting on the role of the meeting between the two heads-of-state on the sidelines of the APEC meeting in advancing global multipolarity and democratic global governance, Zhang said that the head-of-state diplomacy has become a prominent feature of China's diplomacy, highlighting the leading role of top leaders in diplomatic engagement.The Chinese and Russian presidents have built a close personal friendship that has helped advance bilateral ties and that leader-level diplomacy has become an important driver of major-power relations over the past decade, Zhang added.