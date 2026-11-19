Photo: Screenshot from media reports

A Chinese female bodyguard providing close protection for Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo during the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, has drawn widespread attention for her professionalism and poise.Footage of Sheinbaum's arrival released by China News Service, showed the bodyguard in a neat, dark uniform, with her hair tied back, staying close behind the Mexican president throughout the airport welcome ceremony. She walked directly behind Sheinbaum before stepping forward to open the rear door of a black Hongqi state limousine. After ensuring that the president was safely inside, she swiftly took her place in the front passenger seat, the footage showed.Her movements were understated but precise, with no unnecessary gestures or signs of hesitation. She carried out each action in a smooth, deliberate sequence, reflecting rigorous training and discipline. Even amid the welcoming crowds and diplomatic ceremony, her attention remained firmly focused on her surroundings, the footage showed.When Sheinbaum later visited a hospital in Shenzhen, the bodyguard stayed close by her side, continuing to provide security throughout the visit.The footage quickly attracted attention on social media platforms in China and overseas, with netizens praising the officer's professional bearing, sharp eyes and confident manner.A related video posted on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, on Wednesday had garnered nearly 1.4 million likes. Many netizens praised the bodyguard's professionalism, with some describing her as a "steel rose" - a symbol of strength, grace and resilience.She also drew attention on X, where posts praising her appearance and protective role circulated widely. A post praised her, saying, "That bodyguard's focus is absolutely next level. Not a single detail escapes her."Global Times