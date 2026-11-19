APEC-themed horticultural displays are seen in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen. During the meeting, Xi said that on the Taiwan question, the US side should keep doing the right thing and avoid major setbacks in China-US relations, Xinhua News Agency reported.Trump, who is in the southern Chinese city for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on November 18-19, said that the US does not support "Taiwan independence," Xinhua reported.The meeting between the Chinese and US leaders naturally drew intense attention from Taiwan regional authorities. Anxiety has seemingly been mounting among separatist forces on the island, reflecting how their schemes for "Taiwan independence" are increasingly out of step with reality, a Chinese mainland expert said.Before the meeting on Thursday, certain Taiwan regional media outlets and forces had already turned their attention to how the Taiwan question would feature in the talks and what they could mean for US support for the island.Voices suspicious of US support, suggesting that Washington could "abandon Taiwan" have resurfaced in some quarters, Taiwan regional media CNA reported on Wednesday.The CNA report, citing a security official, claimed that the narratives amount to "cognitive manipulation" and underestimate Taiwan's so-called strategic importance in global geopolitics. A spokesperson for the Taiwan regional authorities noted that Taiwan was in "close contact" with the US and fully abreast of developments.Such voices from "Taiwan independence" forces ultimately stem from a lack of confidence, Zheng Jian, a professor at the Taiwan Research Institute of Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Thursday.The Taiwan question has been a key issue at high-level engagements between the Chinese and US sides, and the developments this time have borne this out, Zheng said. The Trump administration has stated its position on the Taiwan question on previous occasions, and this has been a prerequisite for improving China-US relations, he added.On May 15 this year, President Trump made a highly consequential remark on the Taiwan question after concluding his visit to China. In an interview with Fox News, he said clearly, "I'm not looking to have somebody [in Taiwan] go independent."Zheng noted that relevant claims by these forces from Taiwan region reveal a sense of anxiety, and "Taiwan independence" separatists' overhyping of Taiwan's so-called geopolitical weight is nothing but wishful thinking. Taiwan island's strategic value to Washington's cross-Straits calculations is rapidly declining, the expert added.Asked whether the meeting among the Chinese, Russian and US presidents will discuss the Taiwan question, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, there is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, and the one-China principle is a prevailing consensus in the international community and a basic norm governing international relations.