This aerial view shows containers at the Port of Ensenada in Baja California state, Mexico on April 11, 2025.





The Chinese Embassy in Mexico on Saturday slammed remarks by the US consul general in Nuevo Laredo questioning Chinese investment near the US-Mexico border as baseless and driven by a Cold War, zero-sum mentality, urging US diplomats to stop politicizing economic and trade issues and interfering with normal China-Mexico cooperation.According to Mexican news outlet NotiGAPE, Charlie J. Franta, the US consul general in Nuevo Laredo, also called for large-scale production of goods within North America during a meeting with local media on Thursday, while warning of risks associated with investment from countries outside the region, particularly China."We have noted the remarks by the US side. These worn-out clichés disregard the facts, are steeped in a Cold War, zero-sum mentality, and baselessly smear normal economic and trade cooperation between China and Mexico,” a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Mexico said on Saturday in response to a media inquiry.“China firmly opposes such remarks," the spokesperson stressed.China-Mexico economic and trade cooperation is open and aboveboard, the spokesperson said, noting that Chinese companies operate in compliance with local laws and regulations, contributing to job creation, tax revenue and industrial upgrading in Mexico.Companies choose their locations based on market conditions and supporting infrastructure, just as US businesses do, the spokesperson noted. Labeling normal business activities as "risks" and making groundless assumptions about companies' "motives" simply does not hold water."Latin America is not anyone's backyard," the spokesperson said, stressing that sovereign countries in the region have the right to decide for themselves whom to cooperate with, without needing anyone else's approval.The spokesperson questioned the motivations behind those who are interfering in other countries' affairs, saying the answers were plain to see."We urge the US diplomats concerned to stop politicizing economic and trade issues and stop interfering with normal China-Mexico cooperation,” the spokesperson said, urging the US diplomat to devote more energy to fostering friendly relations with their host country instead of meddling in other countries' affairs.Global Times