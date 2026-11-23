Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

When asked whether the Chinese side considered the ICC's investigation into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and the subsequent issuance of arrest warrants against them over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, an abuse of judicial power, given that the heads of state of China, Russia, and the US had recently agreed that the ICC and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that China supports all efforts on the Palestinian issue that contribute to achieving fairness and justice and upholding the authority of international law.China has consistently maintained that the ICC should uphold an objective and impartial position, exercise its functions and powers in accordance with the law, and interpret and apply the Rome Statute and general international law comprehensively and in good faith, in accordance with uniform standards, Guo added.Global Times