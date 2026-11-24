This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2026 shows the combination of the Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft and a Long March-2F carrier rocket being transferred to the launch area. Photo: Xinhua

The Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft is scheduled for launch, as the launch site for the spaceflight mission has already completed all preparations, with equipment, personnel and systems ready.Shi Yusheng, a technical expert at the Astronaut Center of China, told the Global Times that although the Pakistani astronauts initially had a relatively limited foundation in Chinese, their language skills have improved through training and their own hard work, and are now sufficient to meet the requirements of mission execution.The two Pakistani astronauts have been very diligent, studying Chinese every day. Toward the later stages of their training, they were even taught some classic Chinese poems, Shi added.All user interfaces on the space station are in Chinese. Targeted training and support have been provided to Pakistani astronauts regarding the relevant symbols they need to recognize, the tasks they need to perform, and the Chinese-language content involved.If astronauts from other countries enter China's space station in the future, can the training program and related materials developed for the Pakistani astronauts be reused? Shi explained that this mission is both pioneering and highly challenging.To accomplish the mission, the Center has not only conducted relevant training over the past few months but also carried out extensive preparatory work in the lead-up to the mission. The experience gained during training, as well as the training materials and handouts developed, will provide valuable insights and serve as a reference for future missions of a similar nature, Shi said.