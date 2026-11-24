This photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows a view of Bogota, capital of Colombia. Photo: Xinhua

China has expressed strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the recent visit to China's Taiwan region by certain Colombian lawmakers in their official capacity, despite China's solemn representations and repeated attempts to dissuade them, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Colombia said in a statement on Tuesday.During the visit, the lawmakers even openly referred to the head of the Taiwan region's representative office in Colombia as an "ambassador." The move seriously violated the one-China principle, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and sent a seriously wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, creating a highly adverse political impact. China has lodged solemn representations with Colombia over the matter, the spokesperson said.There is but one China in the world, the Taiwan region is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, the embassy said in the statement.The one-China principle is a prevailing consensus in the international community and a basic norm governing international relations, as well as the political foundation for the establishment and development of China-Colombia relations, the statement noted.The Chinese Embassy in Colombia is the only legitimate diplomatic mission recognized by the Colombian side as representing China. The so-called "Taipei Commercial Office in Colombia" is merely a non-official economic and trade entity registered with the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, and has neither diplomatic status nor official standing."China solemnly urges all sectors in Colombia to remain vigilant against the head of this office's self-proclaimed 'ambassador' title and attempts to mislead the public and create the false impression of 'two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan,'" it emphasized.Such despicable political manipulation by "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, involving the use of money and deception to win over politicians and expand their so-called "international space," is nothing more than a self-deceiving ploy and is doomed to fail, the spokesperson added.The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and is the foremost red line that must not be crossed in China-Colombia relations. China urges Colombia to earnestly uphold and publicly reaffirm its political commitment to the one-China principle, take immediate and effective measures to correct its mistakes and eliminate the adverse impact, cease all forms of official exchanges with the Taiwan authorities, and stop sending any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.China calls on Colombia to take concrete actions to uphold the broader interests of bilateral relations, the statement said.Global Times