Gao stands trial at a court in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

A former senior official responsible for preventing and handling cult-related issues was sentenced to 11 years in prison for bribery and accepting bribes through influence, a court in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, announced on Wednesday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Gao Yichen, former deputy director of the Office of the Central Leading Group for Preventing and Handling Cult Issues and the State Council Office for Preventing and Handling Cult-related Issues and former vice minister of State Security, was also fined 5 million yuan ($704,000). His illicit gains and related proceeds have been confiscated and turned over to the state treasury, according to the Hangzhou Intermediate People's Court.Court findings showed that Gao abused his position between 2011 and 2013 to provide assistance to companies and individuals in matters including land-use rights transfers and case handling in exchange for more than 4.36 million yuan in illicit payments received directly or through others between 2008 and 2015, according to Xinhua.Even after retiring in 2013, Gao continued to exploit the influence and connections derived from his former positions. He received illicit payments totaling more than 56.04 million yuan between 2013 and 2025, the court ruled.The two offenses involved illicit gains of particularly large amounts, the court said, adding that Gao's conduct constituted both bribery and accepting bribes through influence.The court also took into account mitigating circumstances. After being brought under investigation, Gao truthfully confessed to his crimes, voluntarily disclosed most of the influence-peddling offenses and all of his direct bribery offenses that investigators had not yet uncovered, and reported major criminal activities committed by others, which were subsequently verified. He also pleaded guilty, expressed remorse and returned all illicit gains.These circumstances warranted a reduced sentence for bribery and a lighter sentence for accepting bribes through influence, the court said.The trial was held on August 21, 2026. Gao pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement in court.Gao has been expelled from the Communist Party of China for serious disciplinary and legal violations, China's top anti-graft watchdog announced on January 20, 2026.Global Times