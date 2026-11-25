Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen in Beijing on November 25, 2026. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the visiting Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen in Beijing on Wednesday, saying that openness and pragmatism are the defining features of China-Netherlands relations. China attaches great importance to the Netherlands' role as a "gateway" for China-Europe cooperation and hopes that the Dutch side will play a constructive role in promoting the healthy and stable development of China-Europe relations, Wang said.Berendsen on Wednesday concluded a three-day visit to China, his first trip to the country after taking office. Berendsen visited Shenzhen, in South China's Guangdong Province, which he described as "a hub for innovation and high-tech," and Beijing, where he had exchanges with the Chinese side on the bilateral relationship and recent challenges between the two sides.The visit is an important occasion for the new Dutch administration, which was sworn in February, to enhance understanding of China and strengthen mutual trust, Chinese experts said, adding that the new government appears to be seeking adjustments to its China ties following rifts over semiconductor issues under US influence.Netherlands is in a situation to provide a balance amid major-power dynamics, and the country will be able to realize this when it views cooperation with China through the lens of its real needs rather than the perspective of the US or transatlantic alliance, they said.During their talks, Wang said the current international landscape is marked by turbulence and intertwined challenges, with economic fragmentation in particular continuing to spread. China stands ready to work with the Netherlands and other like-minded countries to uphold the principles of openness and pragmatism, promote win-win cooperation through collaboration, and enhance mutual understanding through dialogue, so as to achieve more positive outcomes in the open and pragmatic partnership for comprehensive cooperation between China and the Netherlands and contribute to world peace and prosperity, according to a readout released by Chinese Foreign Ministry.For his part, Berendsen said the Netherlands is committed to upholding multilateralism and free trade, resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, and promoting the sustainable development of economic and trade cooperation. Strengthening EU-China cooperation serves the interests of all parties, and the Dutch side stands ready to play a constructive role in promoting the healthy and stable development of EU-China relations, he added, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry.Before his departure for China, Berendsen posted on X that "A constructive relationship with China is in the Dutch interest." In Shenzhen, he visited Philips Respironics and LimX Dynamics "to gain insight into developments in medical technology and robotics" and spoke with Dutch entrepreneurs about the "opportunities and challenges of doing business in China."China-Netherlands relations have faced setbacks in recent years after the country aligned with Washington on some issues, resulting in cool political exchanges and unnecessary trade frictions. The new Dutch government hopes to resolve differences and normalize bilateral ties, Cui Hongjian, a professor at the Academy of Regional and Global Governance at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times.Amid China-US tensions, security considerations shaped its approach to chip-related issues. Now, its priority lies in sustaining economic cooperation and exploring new collaboration, Cui said.According to Reuters, Berendsen said on Wednesday during the visit that the Netherlands is working to prevent the US passing legislation that could further restrict Dutch chip equipment maker ASML's business in China. Berendsen said the Netherlands would always make its own independent decisions on export controls.Dutch lawmakers on Tuesday urged the government to push back against the bill, which they said would be "disastrous" for ASML, Europe's most valuable listed company, per Reuters.On November 5, China and the Netherlands held the ninth meeting of their export control dialogue mechanism in Shenzhen. The two sides agreed to strengthen communication and jointly safeguard the stability of industrial and supply chains, including semiconductors.Meanwhile, the dispute between Shanghai-listed technology firm Wingtech Technology and its Dutch semiconductor subsidiary Nexperia keeps unfolding as Wingtech rejected a ruling from Dutch court and vowed to appeal on November 16. The dispute goes back to 2025 when Dutch authorities intervened in Nexperia's operations and court measures stripped Wingtech of control over its subsidiary.China and Netherlands have a solid foundation for cooperation, including in the tech sector, but geopolitical considerations and the abuse of so-called "national security" concerns limit the potential for further cooperation, Chinese observers said.Jian Junbo, director of the Center for China-Europe Relations at Fudan University, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the dual existence of cooperation and differences between China and the Netherlands will persist, but it is clear that a pragmatic approach toward the Chinese market and bilateral cooperation can lead to win-win results. Jian encouraged a constructive position by the Netherlands to lay a sound foundation for the growth of bilateral economic and trade ties as well as overall relations.Cui noted that Netherlands faces inconsistent logic between practical interests and so-called political and security considerations. Signs of detente in major-power dynamics might create more room for the Netherlands.The major significance of the latest visit and possible improvement in relations is less about expanding brand-new cooperation initiatives, but more about stabilizing the relationship and avoiding any destruction, Cui said.Jian added that the Netherlands occupies a notable position in China-Europe economic and trade relations. The new engagement and progress in bilateral ties at the political level on this occasion may open up new opportunities to ease not only China-Netherlands but also the current China-EU trade frictions.Zhang Ruiqi also contributed to this story