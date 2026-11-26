View of Xiamen, a coastal city in East China's Fujian Province Photo: VCG

The Agreement under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement) has entered a new phase of implementation, with the selection of its Secretariat's host country emerging as a key issue ahead of the first Conference of the Parties, scheduled to be held at UN Headquarters in New York from January 11 to 22, 2027.The announcement by Belgium and Chile on November 6 to jointly host the BBNJ Agreement's Secretariat has sparked controversy over the rules and implications of the selection process. China, too, is advancing its bid to host the Secretariat. Against this backdrop, the Huayang Center for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance recently held an international seminar to discuss the issue. The Global Times compiled the views of four Chinese and international participants, who shared their perspectives on the competing proposals, the role of the Global South and the future of the BBNJ framework.China has been advancing its bid to host the Secretariat in accordance with the relevant provisions of the BBNJ Agreement and the documents issued by the Preparatory Commission. In my view, the joint bid by Belgium and Chile to co-host the Secretariat departs from the Agreement's provision for one host State and from standard practice in bids to host international organizations. The political motives behind the proposal and the possible involvement of other forces will create significant uncertainty for the Secretariat selection process. In my view, this could even disrupt the first meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Agreement.I cannot say who is leading and who is following in this two-country arrangement. But, as a historian, I am reminded of the history of Western colonialism. Many countries in the Asia-Pacific have long and painful memories of colonization. Although the colonial era has ended, some former colonial powers and major powers still seek a dominant position in global rules-making and governance, keeping a permanent seat at the table while treating other countries as items on the menu. Is this a new form of colonialism in global governance?Key resources and centers for global ocean governance have long been concentrated in Europe and the US. Asia is a major driver of the world economy. Its population is more than six and a half times that of Europe, its land area is nearly four and a half times as large, and its total economic output exceeds Europe's. From the perspective of regional balance, shouldn't Asia have more opportunities to host the headquarters or secretariats of international organizations operating within the UN framework? The distribution of international maritime institutions gives us reason to ask how balanced and fair the current arrangements are.Asia, particularly developing countries in the region, plays a central role in global ocean governance and economic growth. Yet these countries have long been underrepresented in the establishment of global ocean governance institutions. In my view, they have been deliberately excluded and marginalized. The reasons for that deserve closer reflection.Belgium and Chile proposed to set up two different or separate offices as Secretariat in two different states. They believe this would give them an advantage, since they cannot compete with China, individually at least. Judging from the practice of international politics, it's not a common scenario. There is a classic theory in economics - the tragedy of the commons. And when you have two hosting countries, you have two brains; it will be much easier to trigger that kind of tragedy of the commons, especially in terms of ocean governance. And it means they are ambiguously aligned in their duties, and once something bad happens, it's easy to see the shifting of the blame, and it has happened frequently around the world.In geopolitical theory, there is another term: the tyranny of geography. The two cities are so far apart, which means lower efficiency, more communication problems and greater difficulties in managing issues. For the future governance and operation of the Secretariat, it is not a good idea, and of course it is not a good idea for any of the participating countries of the BBNJ Agreement.Both China and Chile belong to the Global South. Both are developing countries. With the rise of the Global South, fairness and equality between developed and developing countries have become important issues in selecting Secretariat locations. Even though Chile is a developing country, its proposal to apply jointly with Belgium weakens its representativeness as a Global South or developing country.China has much greater capability to deal with challenges in maritime governance: environmental protection, fisheries technology, deep-sea exploration and climate change which has caused sea-level rise. China wants to share more responsibilities and duties in maritime governance. China agrees with the doctrine that more power means more responsibility.The question of hosting the Secretariat of the BBNJ Agreement is more than an administrative decision. It is a strategic issue involving global ocean governance, equitable participation, maritime diplomacy, capacity-building and the growing influence of the Global South in shaping international institutions.The broader strategic question is: Can hosting the BBNJ Secretariat contribute to a more inclusive, equitable and representative international ocean governance architecture?From the Global South's perspective, the Global South has particular interests in the BBNJ Agreement, because many developing countries, including Sri Lanka, possess extensive maritime interests but lack the scientific, technological and financial capabilities required to participate effectively in the governance of the high seas.There are three major concerns that stand out. One is equitable participation. Developing countries should have a meaningful voice in decisions concerning marine biodiversity, rather than merely implementing rules developed by technologically advanced states.Two, access to marine science and technology. Research vessels, deep-sea sampling, marine biotechnology, genomic databases and advanced ocean monitoring remain unevenly distributed globally. Here, I would like to mention that China is one of the pioneers and leading nations in these fields, with all these technologies.Then, the third point is fair distribution of benefits. Marine genetic resources, of course, will generate considerable scientific and commercial value. The BBNJ framework should ensure that developing countries benefit from research, innovation and associated economic opportunities.I really cannot understand why, when we can have a Secretariat in one country, we would think of having it thousands of miles apart in two countries.In conclusion, I must say that the BBNJ Agreement represents a major development in international ocean governance. This is a hope that we have. For the Global South, the fundamental objective should be to move from limited participation toward meaningful influence in the governance of the global commons, particularly the global ocean commons.The BBNJ Agreement entered into force on January 17, 2026, and represents a significant milestone in international ocean governance. The Agreement addresses four important areas: marine genetic resources, including benefit-sharing; area-based management tools, including marine protected areas; environmental impact assessments; and capacity-building and the transfer of marine technology.Then the question arises: of the three countries being mentioned - Belgium, Chile and China - which country has good capacity, and which has already been doing these things for other nations, especially developing countries? This has enormous implications for developing countries, including countries in Africa.The ocean is not simply an environmental resource. It supports livelihoods, fisheries, maritime transportation, food security, coastal economies, scientific research and emerging blue economy opportunities. But there remains a significant imbalance between developed and developing countries in terms of marine scientific infrastructure, technological capacity, financial resources and institutional capacity. So, which of these three nations has been filling the gap?Geographical representation is very important. The hosting of the Secretariat should address historical geographical imbalances in international ocean governance. Global South representation should ensure that developing countries participate in the Secretariat's administration, staffing and decision-making processes.I am from Africa, so I will put forward this issue: We should recognize Africa's strategic interests in marine biodiversity, conservation, sustainable fisheries and the blue economy, not only the interests of developed states and others.It should be a Secretariat for all. It should establish stronger partnerships between the Secretariat and African marine research institutions and universities and provide accessible support.