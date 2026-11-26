Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

Over the past few years, I've spoken with many officials, scholars, and business people, most of them from the Global South. Again and again, in different ways, they asked me more or less the same tough questions.They asked: How can development be made more inclusive, so that more people benefit from it? They wondered: How can security be understood as something shared rather than something won at another's expense? How can global governance better reflect the diversity of all its participants?They point to four gaps that the current world order has not closed: development that reaches too few, security that protects too few, civilizations that understand each other too little and governance that reflects too few. And it is precisely along these four lines that China has put forward its four global initiatives - the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative.This year, one of my colleagues ran an interview with an Uzbek ecological expert, who has spent years bringing Xinjiang's techniques in saline-alkali land treatment, ecological restoration, and water-saving irrigation to his own country. He described China-Uzbekistan cooperation on the Aral Sea not in the language of aid, but in the language of shared work. What struck me was not the scale of the project but the logic behind it - development as something built with a partner, not delivered to a recipient. That is the Global Development Initiative in practice: not a slogan about prosperity, but a template for how countries can grow together.From the Middle East to Europe and beyond, conflict is a daily reality for millions, and this is where China's role matters. This February, the US and Israel launched a surprise strike on Iran. We ran an editorial around what China actually did in the first two weeks: phone calls with the foreign ministers of 12 countries, a special envoy dispatched to the region, and the five principles for addressing the situation proposed by Foreign Minister Wang Yi. These moves demonstrated the Global Security Initiative's logic through the record. That is the Global Security Initiative in action: not security declared through blocs and coercion, but security built through mediation, impartiality, and the willingness to talk to everyone.Also this year, a colleague of mine wrote about a Chinese tenor who spent years mastering Italian bel canto, then chose to place Chinese art songs into his overseas programs, seeking a balance where Chinese tones and Italian vowels meet without either being sacrificed. He was not proving that a Chinese singer can perform Rossini. He was asking a harder question: How can the deepest layers of one culture be spoken in a language the whole world can hear? That is the Global Civilization Initiative in a single breath: not a civilization announcing itself, but a civilization confident enough to invite others to listen, and to listen in return.Right after China launched the Global Governance Initiative in 2025, my opinion team launched a series of interviews with experts around the world. We did not ask them what they thought of China. We asked them what kind of global governance the world actually needs and what any country, including China, could bring to it.What surprised me was how eager they were to answer, and how often their answers converged on the same point: Rules work only when the people living under them have a hand in writing them. That is the Global Governance Initiative in its simplest form: not a new hierarchy, but a seat at the table for those who have been standing outside the room.Placed together, these four stories form a set of silhouettes recording a shared quest - a response to the questions I keep hearing from the Global South and beyond. The four global initiatives do not claim to be final answers. Instead, they offer another starting point: development forged together, security achieved through consultation rather than imposed, civilizations that listen to one another, and governance rules written jointly by all those who live under them.The author is director of the Opinion Department of the Global Times. The article was first published by La Vanguardia, a Spanish daily newspaper. wangwenwen@globaltimes.com.cn