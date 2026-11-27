Myriam Pavageau, minister-counselor at the French Embassy in China, delivers a speech at the awards ceremony in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, on November 21, 2026. Photos: Courtesy of the French Embassy in China

The Embassy of the French Republic in China hosted the 18th Fu Lei Translation and Publishing Award in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, a UNESCO City of Literature, on November 21. Three Chinese translators - Yao Yingjuan, Wu Zifeng and Wang Ruiqi - were awarded for their translation works in literature, social sciences and young talent/venture categories.In her remarks, Myriam Pavageau, minister-counselor at the French Embassy in China, said that "If books travel from one language to another and reach new readers - sometimes thousands of kilometers away from their authors, as is the case here in China - it is because, in between, there takes place a process that is often discreet, yet essential: the work of translation."Dong Qiang, chair of the Fu Lei Translation and Publishing Award organizing committee, pointed out that without the work of translators, dialogue and exchange between civilizations would not be possible."Younger translators tend to be bolder and more flexible in their use of language," Dong, who is also dean of Yenching Academy at Peking University, told the Global Times at a press conference on the award in Beijing in late October. Dong said the process of translating a book helps young translators develop a better grasp of a work as a whole and enhances their critical thinking skills; furthermore, the variations between different translations can spark diverse interpretations and reflections.

(From left to right) Zhu Hong, guest of honor for the 2026 Fu Lei Prize, Wu Zifeng, winner in the "Essay" category, Florent Aydalot, minister-counselor for Cultural, Educational, and Scientific Affairs at the French Embassy in China and Julien Portier, permanent member of the Fu Lei Prize jury, pose for a group photo at the awards ceremony in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, on November 21, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of the French Embassy in China

Florent Aydalot, minister-counselor for culture, education and science at the French Embassy in China, told the Global Times that the significance of the award has become even more pronounced as artificial intelligence (AI) prompts new discussions within the publishing industry.Reflecting on 18 years of industry observation and contemporary challenges, Dong noted that the Fu Lei Translation and Publishing Award's sustained operation over nearly two decades is a remarkable achievement. Today, as global reading habits shift - with a decline in the in-depth reading of complete books - the industry faces a core challenge: the widespread, yet misguided, belief that AI translation can fully replace human translation. Nevertheless, there remains a strong public demand for high-quality content. By consistently curating outstanding French works, the Fu Lei Translation and Publishing Award has established a solid and reliable reputation.Regarding how young people in France perceive China, their interests are broad but often remain superficial, Dong said, adding that under the pressures of today's international landscape, the French may view China primarily as a case study of rapid development, which can easily lead to the use of stereotypes and label-based perceptions."[China's] external communication should remain calm and approachable, conveying China's commitment to mutual civilizational learning and its rejection of hegemony," said Dong.Cultural exchange creates channels where different civilizations can encounter one another; and translation, along with the Fu Lei Translation and Publishing Award, serves as one such vital channel.Yao, who Translated Plague and Cholera by Patrick Deville, was awarded the prize in the "Literature" category. The Chinese version was published by East China Normal University Press.Wu was awarded in the "Essay" category for his translation to Philosophy for Non-Philosophers by Louis Althusser. The Social Sciences translation was published by Northwest University Press."Translation is a pursuit of perfection; having such conscientious readers compels me to approach my work with even greater diligence - and with the utmost caution, as if walking on thin ice," said Wu.Wang won the "Young Venture" Award with his translation of the Simulacra and Simulation by Jean Baudrillard. Wang's translation was published by Nanjing University Press.Established in 2009 through an initiative by the French Embassy in China and a group of Chinese intellectuals the Fu Lei Prize honors the translation of French books into Chinese. It recognizes the vital work of translators in fostering cultural exchange between France and China. This prestigious award pays tribute to the legacy of Fu Lei, a Chinese translator renowned for his work on French literary classics by authors such as Honoré de Balzac, Romain Rolland, and Voltaire.