China’s Shenzhou-23 and Shenzhou-24 astronaut crews hold a handover ceremony on November 28, 2026. Photo: CCTV News

China’s Shenzhou-23 and Shenzhou-24 astronaut crews held a handover ceremony on Saturday, during which the Shenzhou-23 crew transferred the keys of the country’s space station to the latter, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).Under the mission arrangements, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, the Pakistani astronaut who is also the first foreign astronaut to visit China Space Station, will return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft. Chinese astronaut Zhu Yangzhu will remain in orbit to conduct a one-year in-orbit stay experiment, joining Shenzhou-24 mission commander Tang Hongbo and astronaut Wu Yi for the remainder of the mission.Earlier on Saturday, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, held a live video call with Ali.Astronauts Zhang Zhiyuan, Li Jiaying, also known as Lai Ka-ying in Cantonese, and Ali have so far completed all their scheduled tasks, with Zhang set to serve as commander of the Shenzhou-23 return mission.The three astronauts are expected to return to Earth aboard the spacecraft in the coming days, landing at the Dongfeng landing site in North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. They will also bring back what officials described as a "mysterious gift" from the China Space Station.The landing site and all supporting systems involved in the mission are making intensive preparations to receive the astronauts safely, according to the CMSA.Global Times