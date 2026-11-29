The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council spokesperson Zhang Han holds a press conference in Beijing on October 21, 2026. Photo: People's Daily

No matter how the political landscape on Taiwan island changes, it cannot alter the direction or trend of cross-Straits relations as they move forward, still less stop the historical trend that China must and will be reunified, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said on Sunday.Zhang Han, the spokesperson, made the remarks in response to a question about the results of Saturday's "nine-in-one" local elections on Taiwan island, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Zhang said the office had taken note of the results. The desire for peace, development, exchanges and cooperation represents mainstream public opinion on the island, she said, adding that compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits share aspirations for stronger cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation, as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits.Zhang said the office will continue to uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, unite Taiwan compatriots, deepen cross-Straits exchanges, cooperation and integrated development, resolutely combat "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and oppose interference by external forces, firmly promote the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations and advance the cause of national reunification.Global Times