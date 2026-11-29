A group of foreign diplomats visited the Metro Line 10 Youth Entrepreneurship Village at Jijiamiao Station in Beijing's Fengtai district on November 25 for a firsthand look at the hub's startups and community services. Photo: Dong Feng/GT

A group of foreign diplomats visited the Metro Line 10 Youth Entrepreneurship Village at Jijiamiao Station in Beijing's Fengtai district on November 25 for a firsthand look at the hub's startups and community services. The diplomats said the village showed promise as a startup incubator and expressed interest in recommending it to young people in their home countries.In the exhibition hall, Zhang Longgang, Deputy General Manager of the Jijiamiao Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation Industrial Park, demonstrated a dual-head 3D printer that works with clay and food-grade resin. The resin, which can be used to make baby bottles, is processed at 220 C.The printer can produce medical models, large decorative installations, power supply cabinets, lighting strips and customized furniture.Zhang said it was developed by a Chinese student who recently graduated in Australia.The diplomats also examined scented silk scarves woven from fibers infused with a natural rose fragrance. One diplomat smelled a scarf and confirmed it carried the scent of roses.A smart seal management system on display stores company seals securely to prevent unauthorized use. Built-in cameras record who uses each seal and which documents are stamped. "A large prototype can store as many as 60 seals. This is an ideal tool for corporate risk control," a technician said.An AI-powered painting device can generate artwork within seconds from spoken prompts in English. One diplomat asked it to paint autumn in Beijing.A traditional Chinese ink-wash scene appeared on the screen, depicting falling leaves and a hutong, or traditional alleyway. The result drew applause.The device was developed in collaboration with graduate students from Tsinghua University.Another exhibit featured a smart mattress for older adults that monitors heart rate, stores long-term health data and alerts caregivers to potentially dangerous changes in vital signs.The village is an urban renewal project that repurposed old industrial buildings once used to store paper and ceramics. The site now serves as a hub for young entrepreneurs from China and abroad.Two Russian entrepreneurs have registered their startup there. By integrating resources across multiple parks, this village has attracted some 320 innovative enterprises and more than 2,800 young professionals to pursue entrepreneurial ventures here.Chheun Sokla, minister counsellor and deputy chief of mission at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in China, told the Global Times he would share what he had learned about Chinese entrepreneurs' work in AI with young Cambodian leaders."In the future, I will look for proper cooperation opportunities between Chinese and Cambodian entrepreneurs to explore the prospects for AI applications in trade and investment fields."Mohammad Shaaz, third secretary at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in China, told the Global Times that the visit was a great initiative and a learning experience."I was particularly impressed by how China is transforming the old industrial areas within urban centers into vibrant art and startup districts. We look forward to exploring areas of collaboration for the Qingchuang [Youth Entrepreneurship] village with Pakistani students and startups," he said.