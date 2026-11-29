



On November 29, naval and air units of the PLA Southern Theater Command（STC） conducted readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas, the PLA Southern Theater Command announced on its official WeChat account on Sunday.



Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory. Since November, forces of the STC have strengthened readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas. Such patrols are aimed at further enhancing control and management over relevantd waters and airspace, and serve as an effective countermeasure to cope with all sorts of rights-violation and provocative acts. Forces of the STC will resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and security and firmly uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea, the command said.



Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times that the video released by STC showed the entire process of JL-10 trainer aircraft driving away a Philippine aircraft.



Explaining the choice of the trainer aircraft instead of fighter aircraft, Song said the aircraft used by the Philippines for maritime provocations are turboprop planes, which are relatively slow. The JL-10's low-speed flight range falls within this range, making it well suited to monitoring and driving away such targets.



By contrast, fighter jets such as the J-10 and J-16 have minimum flight speed requirements that making them less suitable for tracking and intercepting such slow-moving aircraft for safety reasons, he said.



The video also showed the aircraft taking off from an airfield on an island, demonstrating the advantages of forward deployment and rapid response, Song added. This indicates that the JL-10 can take off and land on relevant islands and reefs in the South China Sea, enabling it to respond more quickly in the event of an incident, he said.



