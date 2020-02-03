Vatican sends masks to aid battle against coronavirus in China

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski (left) and Vincenzo Han Duo (right) stand by donated masks in the Vatican Pharmacy on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Vincenzo Han Duo

Masks from the Vatican have been shipped to China and distributed to regions suffering the novel coronavirus as an expression of the Holy See's concern about the epidemic.About 600,000-700,000 masks have been sent to China from the Vatican since January 27, through the support of the Vatican Pharmacy and Chinese Christian communities in Italy, Vincenzo Han Duo, vice rector of The Pontifical Urban College in the Vatican, told the Global Times on Sunday.Han, who is in charge of the mask donation and delivery matter, said that Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, expressed his wish to help China confront the virus after Han told him the situation.The Holy See and local Chinese Christian groups paid for the masks that were collected by the Vatican Pharmacy from regions throughout Italy."Shipping in Italy is usually slow, so the Vatican Pharmacy used its own vehicles to send the masks to Rome directly," Han said.In the first day, they managed to collect more than 100,000 masks.Airline companies including China Southern Airlines, are providing free shipment.After arriving in China, the masks have been sent to Central China's Hubei Province, center of the ongoing novel coronavirus, and East China's Zhejiang and Fujian provinces."I hope the supplies could reach where they are needed as soon as possible, so that people who are suffering the disease could feel the concern from the Holy See. The whole world is standing together to fight the virus," said Han, the bishop from Fujian."May the Lord welcome the deceased in his peace, comfort families and support the great commitment of the Chinese community, already put in place to fight the epidemic," Pope Francis said in his Angelus address on January 26, according to the Catholic Herald.In September 2018, China and the Vatican signed a landmark deal on the appointment of bishops, a thorny issue that caused decades of tension between the two sides. China ordained its first bishop in August 2019 since signing the deal.With the improvement in China-Vatican relations, the two sides have been engaged in activities to help get to know and understand each other, and to find more common ground for their shared missions, such as fighting organ trafficking and promoting ecological protection.