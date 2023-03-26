China expresses understanding as Brazil's Lula postpones trip due to pneumonia

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Photo: VCG

China has expressed understanding and sent warm thoughts to Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after he postponed his trip to China due to pneumonia.Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a message of sympathy to Lula over the latter's contraction of influenza and pneumonia.In his message, Xi said that upon learning of Lula's illness and thus having to postpone his visit to China, he would like to extend his sincere sympathy to the Brazilian president and wish him a speedy recovery.Xi also welcomed Lula's early visit when it is convenient for both sides.Analysts believe this postponement will not deter the already-on-schedule communications and interactions between business circles of the two countries, as a bright course for China-Brazil trade and investment has already been set.A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Sunday expressed understanding and respect. "The Brazilian side has notified the Chinese side of the decision to postpone President Lula da Silva's visit to China. We understand and respect this decision," the spokesperson said.The spokesperson added that China sends warm thoughts to President Lula da Silva and wishes him a speedy recovery. The Chinese side will stay in communication with the Brazilian side about the visit.Lula was scheduled to pay a state visit to China from March 26 to 31, accompanied by a delegation of some 240 business representatives, a record high, including 90 from the agriculture sector, according to Reuters."The postponement won't affect the bilateral communications and cooperation that have been prepared or are already on the table," Pan Deng, executive director of the Latin American and Caribbean Region Law Center of China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Sunday.As part of the preparations for Lula's visit, a great deal of positive outcomes have already been made, Pan pointed.Some communications between think tanks and business fields of the two countries have started and those will not be affected by the postponement, Pan noted.Brazil's Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro together with hundreds of agribusiness leaders arrived in Beijing on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, describing the business delegation as "unusually large" and that they have been "laying the groundwork for several potential agreements between the two countries."The warm-up for Lula's visit has already set a good tone for a bright future for China-Brazil relations, Chinese analysts said.One of the highlights for Lula's visit is to boost Chinese investment to Brazil and China's import of Brazil's products. Despite the postponement, the relevant discussions will continue, Pan noted."What matters is that the Chinese business circle has felt confidence in doing business with Brazil," Pan told the Global Times.China and Brazil are on the same page in agreeing on the great benefits of technology for national development, so there will be a lot of cooperation between the two countries in this field, notably in internet technology, civil aviation and new energy, Chinese experts said.But a resumption for Chinese confidence to invest in Brazil still relies on whether the Brazilian side can withstand both internal and external pressure, remove tangible and intangible obstacles and foster a friendly and reliable business environment through institutional and system adjustment, Pan said.