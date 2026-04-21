Where does the 'Chinese sense of security' come from?

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

As China continues to expand its visa-free "circle of friends," a growing number of foreign tourists and vloggers are capturing their positive experiences in China on camera. A French young man deliberately "abandoned" his laptop in a shopping mall, yet no one touched it for half an hour. The BBC's China correspondent went for a run at 3 am, enjoying the freedom and peace of the night.In today's China, "public security" has become a prominent national hallmark. According to Gallup's 2025 Global Security Report, both the sense of security among the Chinese people and China's ranking in the "law and order index" far surpass those of major Western powers.The latest data from China's Ministry of Public Security shows that the number of criminal cases reported by Chinese police dropped by 12.8 percent year-on-year, while the public's sense of security reached 98.23 percent. These figures demonstrate that China is one of the countries with the lowest homicide rates, crime rates, and the fewest gun- and explosives-related cases, widely recognized as one of the safest nations globally.China's ability to maintain long-term social stability alongside rapid economic growth reflects a distinct path of social security governance. The key to the "Chinese sense of security" lies in the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), sound laws and good governance, technological empowerment, and public mobilization.The leadership of the CPC is the fundamental guarantee of the "Chinese sense of security." Both history and reality have repeatedly shown that upholding the Party's overall leadership has enabled China to overcome major risks and challenges, ensuring national security, social stability and public well-being. In a systematic effort to build a safe China, public security agencies have resolutely implemented the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, translating the holistic approach to national security into practical directives that integrate prevention, control, management and governance.Sound laws and good governance nurture the sense of security that defines life in China. The country's dual achievements of rapid economic development and long-term social order are closely tied to continuous progress in building a socialist legal system. Legislative efforts focus on translating practical needs into proposals, keeping pace with the times by revising and enacting laws related to public safety and interests, and continuously strengthening the social security net. In law enforcement, efforts are made to professionalize law enforcement teams, standardize enforcement actions, systematize management, digitize procedures and regulate oversight. At the judicial level, the connection and oversight among public security, procuratorial and judicial organs are strengthened. Meanwhile, legal education is integrated into police response and community policing, enhancing both public awareness of rules and faith in the rule of law.Technological empowerment provides effective support for China's sense of security. Given the complexity of governing a vast society, China's public security agencies have adopted a strategy of using technology to strengthen the police and have embraced digital transformation. They explore new policing models that integrate professionalism, mechanisms, and big data, form an integrated service system of "intelligence, command and action," and creating a nationwide social security perception network. These developments have enabled a shift from passive response to proactive risk detection and early warning.Public mobilization forms the foundation of China's sense of security. From the well-known "Chaoyang masses" to the "volunteer-police alliances," from delivery couriers and food delivery riders acting as "mobile grid informants" to community volunteers conducting regular patrols, the traditional advantage of combining professional forces with mass participation has been developed in the new era.From "Chinese governance" to "safe China," the "Chinese sense of security" is not only a vivid illustration of efficient governance but also the most convincing national hallmark of Chinese modernization. As China deepens its high-level opening-up, this sense of security will undoubtedly help more international friends understand and trust the country, while offering a Chinese solution for global public security governance.The author is dean and professor of School of Public Security of People's Public Security University of China. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn