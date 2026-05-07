FM says both sides maintaining communication over Trump’s planned visit amid reports of China, US weighing launch of official discussion on AI

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Responding to a media question regarding a Wall Street Journal report that China and the US are weighing the launch of official discussion on artificial intelligence during a possible meeting between the two heads of state in Beijing next week, with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to lead the US side, and question about who would lead the Chinese side, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that China and the US are maintaining communication over US President Donald Trump's planned China visit, adding that "regarding the specific question you mentioned, I have no information to provide at the moment."Global Times