CHINA / DIPLOMACY
US hegemonic acts seriously violate international law, and China firmly opposes them, FM says over US forcefully seizing President Maduro and his wife four months ago
By Global Times Published: May 07, 2026 03:47 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


Four months ago, the US blatantly launched military strikes against Venezuela and forcefully seized President Maduro and his wife. Such hegemonic acts seriously violated international law, infringed upon Venezuela's sovereignty, and threatened peace and stability in the Latin American and Caribbean region. China firmly opposes these, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press conference on Thursday, when asked to comment on the Chinese government's position on the evolving situation in Venezuela, since this week marks the fourth month after the illegal US invasion against Venezuela, during which the US seized President Maduro and his wife by force, who are still in custody in New York, and that since the incident broke out, the Venezuelan people have taken to the streets on multiple occasions, demanding that the US release the Venezuelan leader.

"As always, we will support Venezuela in safeguarding its national sovereignty, dignity and legitimate rights and interests," Lin added.

Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES
Venezuelan foreign minister appreciates China's support for Venezuela's sovereignty over territory, natural resources

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil posted on social platform X on Wednesday local time to appreciate China's support ...

Forcibly seized Maduro arrives at NY for first court appearance

Venezuela's Maduro arrived at federal courthouse in New York for first court appearance, two days after the US ...

Experts analyze whether the US really ‘intimidate’ Latin America by striking Venezuela and threatening three regional nations

After launching a surprise attack on Venezuela on Saturday and forcibly seizing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his ...