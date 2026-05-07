US hegemonic acts seriously violate international law, and China firmly opposes them, FM says over US forcefully seizing President Maduro and his wife four months ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Four months ago, the US blatantly launched military strikes against Venezuela and forcefully seized President Maduro and his wife. Such hegemonic acts seriously violated international law, infringed upon Venezuela's sovereignty, and threatened peace and stability in the Latin American and Caribbean region. China firmly opposes these, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.Lin made the remarks at a regular press conference on Thursday, when asked to comment on the Chinese government's position on the evolving situation in Venezuela, since this week marks the fourth month after the illegal US invasion against Venezuela, during which the US seized President Maduro and his wife by force, who are still in custody in New York, and that since the incident broke out, the Venezuelan people have taken to the streets on multiple occasions, demanding that the US release the Venezuelan leader."As always, we will support Venezuela in safeguarding its national sovereignty, dignity and legitimate rights and interests," Lin added.Global Times