CHINA / SOCIETY
China urges the US to refrain from sending wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces: Taiwan Affairs Office responds to US dissatisfaction with Taiwan’s arms procurement budget
By Global Times Published: May 13, 2026 01:59 PM
Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han takes reporters' questions on recent hot issues concerning cross-Straits relations on April 1, 2026 during a regular press briefing in Beijing. Photo: VCG

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han takes reporters' questions on recent hot issues concerning cross-Straits relations on April 1, 2026 during a regular press briefing in Beijing. Photo: VCG


The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair and brooks no external interference. We firmly oppose any form of military ties between US and China's Taiwan region, and urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, prudently handle Taiwan-related issues, stop arms sales to Taiwan, and refrain from sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday in response to a question regarding US dissatisfaction with Taiwan's arms procurement budget.

Global Times
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