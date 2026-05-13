China welcomes US President Donald Trump for a state visit to China: FM spokesperson

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In response to a media inquiry over relevant remarks made by US President Donald Trump ahead of his visit to China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated on Wednesday that heads-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for China-US relations, and that China welcomes President Trump for a state visit to China.During the visit, the two heads of state will engage in in-depth exchanges of views on major issues concerning China-US relations as well as world peace and development. China stands ready to work with the US to expand cooperation and manage differences in the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, and provide more stability and certainty for a transforming and volatile world, the spokesperson said.Global Times